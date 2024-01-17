Mesa student arrested for bringing gun, drugs to school, police say...

PHOENIX – A Mesa student was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of committing an armed robbery, police said.

The arrest took place at Mountain View High School, which is in the area of Lindsay and Brown roads, the Mesa Police Department said.

Police said the armed robbery that triggered the arrest took place off-campus on Jan. 3.

Mesa PD allegedly found a handgun in his vehicle, which was in the school parking lot.

Officials also said he was in possession of illegal drugs.

The boy is now facing multiple charges, according to Mesa PD:

– Possession of a firearm by a minor

– Armed robbery

– Having a dangerous drug

– Possessing narcotic drugs

– Intending to sell those narcotic drugs

– Possessing narcotic drugs specifically to sell on school grounds

– Bringing a deadly weapon to school grounds

– Possessing drug paraphernalia

– Possession of a deadly weapon in a drug offense

Police booked the student into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center, which is near 35th Avenue and Durango Street.

