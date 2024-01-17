PHOENIX — Ashley HomeStore, a furniture and mattress retailer, will host a grand opening event to celebrate its new Queen Creek retail store this weekend.

The new 34,986-square-foot showroom will be Ashley’s ninth store in the Phoenix area, a Tuesday announcement said.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday at 20078 S. Ellsworth Rd. The event, which is open to the public, will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How Ashley furniture store will celebrate new Queen Creek location

The company’s chief retail officer, Chris Wantlin, said his company is honored to open a store in the town.

“The new store allows us to serve even more customers and provide a world-class experience to our guests,” Wantlin said in a statement. “Ashley is a brand name that people have come to trust, and that trust has led to its growth into the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America.”

The company initially celebrated the opening with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 12. Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley attended the event, along with the city’s chamber of commerce.

This weekend’s event will be more festive, with a live DJ, face painting, refreshments from local vendors, gift bags and giveaway prizes each hour.

The first 50 guests in line will get a free pair of Bose Headphones, while everyone in line by 10 a.m. will have a chance to win one of 10 smart speakers, which come with Google Assistant. To sweeten the pot, the company is also offering an electric bike for one winner.

The company’s announcement said guests can also sign up for workshops that teach them how to build custom reed diffusers and key holders. People who want to attend can sign up online.

People who go to the event will also be offered $50 off purchases of $500 or more.

When will the Ashley location in Queen Creek be open?

The store will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours will be different on the weekend, with hours lasting from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

