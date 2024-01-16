Close
Inmate dies following apparent fight with another inmate at federal prison in Indiana, officials say

Jan 16, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An inmate has died following an apparent fight with another inmate at a federal prison in western Indiana, officials said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said inmate Mario Waters, 35, was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute following a “perceived altercation” with another inmate.

Despite life-saving efforts, Waters was later pronounced dead Monday at a Terre Haute hospital.

The FBI has been notified about Waters’ death, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Waters was sentenced in the Eastern District of Arkansas to life for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He had been incarcerated at the high-security federal prison in Terre Haute since April 21, 2023, the Tribune-Star reported.

Terre Haute is a located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.

