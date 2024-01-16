2024 Barrett-Jackson Luxury Vehicle Auction
Jan 16, 2024, 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:50 am
Jan 16, 2024, 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:50 am
Enter to win Greenskeeper tickets to the Greatest Show on Grass, the WM Phoenix Open, happening Feb. 5 - 11 at TPC Scottsdale
11 days ago
The Countdown to Revelry begins! Lots of surprises at the 36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival- Opening on February 3! Register now for your chance to win tickets!
13 days ago
Register to win tickets to see the hit new spy-thriller: Argylle, on Tuesday January 30th
15 days ago
Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Rob Schneider's "The Confessions of a Narcissist" tour at Arizona Financial Theater live on January 27th!
19 days ago
Best-selling author Dr. Jordan Peterson will be coming to Arizona Financial Theatre for the "We who wrestle with God Tour" on March 24, register now for your chance to win tickets!!
1 month ago
Bill Mayer is coming to the Arizona Financial Theatre Saturday, May 4, 2024, register now for your chance to win tickets!
1 month ago
The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.
Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.
KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.