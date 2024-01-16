The race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination pivots to New Hampshire. Follow live updates

A day after Donald Trump won Iowa’s caucuses, the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has turned to New Hampshire.

Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are holding events in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state on Tuesday, hoping to capitalize on their performances in Iowa. Trump won by more than 30 percentage points, while DeSantis narrowly edged Haley for second place.

Disappointing finishes in Iowa by biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson led to their exits from the race.

WASHINGTON — Attendance at the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses Monday landed squarely in the middle of the pack compared to previous events from the party’s modern caucus era.

More than 110,000 Republican voters braved life-threatening cold weather to cast the first ballots of the 2024 campaign season, according to preliminary estimates from the Iowa Republican Party.

Attendance this year was the lowest since the 2000 caucuses, when just shy of 88,000 caucugoers turned out to vote. But it did surpass the turnout for every Iowa caucus held from the first modern event in 1976 through 2000.

The highest level was in 2016, when nearly 187,000 Iowans decided a competitive GOP contest. That year, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won the event with 28%, compared to 24% for Trump.

Haley dismisses DeSantis’ effort to troll her in her home state

MANCHESTER, N.H., Haley is downplaying DeSantis’ trip down to South Carolina a day after his second-place finish in Iowa’s caucuses.

“It really doesn’t matter to me why he went there. I’m sure he had a great time. South Carolina is a great state,” Haley said on CNN on Tuesday from New Hampshire.

She noted that the Florida governor now faced an uphill climb in both South Carolina and New Hampshire after focusing so heavily on Iowa.

“He’s been invisible in both states. He is not my concern. I’m going after Trump,” she said.

When is the next voting contest?

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. — A tiny community near the Canadian border will kick off New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary voting on Jan. 23 as the clock strikes midnight.

Dixville Notch has been in the spotlight since 1960, when the owner of the Balsams resort, Neil Tillotson, arranged for residents to vote at midnight, with the polls closing and results announced within minutes. The resort closed in 2011, but voting has continued in various locations. This year, voting will take place in Tillotson’s former home, in a living room decorated with photos and memorabilia from previous primary voters.

The latest report from the secretary of state’s office shows five registered voters in Dixville Notch: three Republicans and two undeclared voters.

In 2020, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not even on the ballot, won the midnight vote with three write-in votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats.

DeSantis stops in South Carolina to rib Haley

GREENVILLE, S.C. — On his way to next-voting New Hampshire, DeSantis made a stop in South Carolina to emphasize he plans to take on and beat Haley in her home state.

He asked the crowd of several hundred at a converted airplane hangar in Greenville if any of them could name an accomplishment during Haley’s six years as governor. No hands went up. DeSantis said in Florida, there would have been plenty of hands.

He later told reporters that the door is still open for someone to beat Trump for the nomination and that his second-place finish shows he’s that choice.

“Half the people wanted someone else,” DeSantis said, referring to the 51% of the vote Trump captured in Iowa.

Digging in further on Haley, he said she was the reason he did a Fox News debate with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom last year.

“I needed practice debating someone almost as liberal as Nikki Haley,” DeSantis said.

Trump spends the morning after his Iowa caucus win in court

NEW YORK — Trump has a campaign rally scheduled later Tuesday in New Hampshire, but he spent the first part of the day in a New York courtroom for the penalty phase of a civil defamation trial stemming from a columnist’s claims he sexually attacked her decades earlier.

After several dozen prospective jurors were sworn in, Trump shook his head as the judge described the case in general terms and explained that for purposes of the trial, it had already been determined that Trump did sexually assault columnist E. Jean Carroll.

In May, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million after concluding that Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room 1996, then defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made it up after she revealed it publicly in a 2019 memoir.

He was not required to be present Tuesday and didn’t attend the first trial.

