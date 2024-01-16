Man dead, woman injured in shooting near Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX — A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near a Phoenix freeway on Monday night, authorities said.

Detectives responded to a block on the Interstate 17 access road between Camelback and Indian School roads at around 10 p.m. and found both victims with gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victims were taken to a hospital. The man died from his injuries there. The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Several witnesses have been interviewed, but details about what led up to the shooting remain unknown.

The suspect in the shooting remains outstanding.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.