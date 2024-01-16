Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arrest made after fatal shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Mesa

Jan 16, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Mugshot of Carlos Heard II, who was arrested in connection with a Jan. 13, 2024, shooting outside a...

Carlos Heard II was arrested in connection with a Jan. 13, 2024, shooting outside a McDonald's in Mesa, Arizona. (Mesa Police Department and Pexels Photos)

(Mesa Police Department and Pexels Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed outside an East Valley McDonald’s over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 24-hour restaurant at Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Mesa Police Department said.

They found Daniel Betker, 22, with gunshot wounds in the drive-thru lane. Betker died after being taken to a hospital.

How did police identify suspect in Mesa McDonald’s shooting?

Officers used witness accounts and surveillance video to connect a black Hyundai Elantra owned by Carlos Heard II to the incident, police said.

Police located the car at an apartment complex near Baseline and Alma School roads, about 2 miles from the crime scene.

RELATED STORIES

Evidence of Heard’s involvement in the shooting, including a handgun, was located when search warrants were served on his car and apartment, police said.

Heard, 26, was taken into custody Sunday and allegedly admitted to his involvement, police said.

Heard and Betker allegedly exchanged gunfire after a verbal altercation escalated while they were in the drive-thru line, according to court documents.

Heard was booked into jail on one count each of second-degree murder, endangerment and disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $1 million.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A magnifying glass enlarges the word "cancer" on a newspaper...

Kevin Stone

Health experts warn Arizona residents about invisible threat of radon gas

Health experts are warning Arizona residents about the invisible threat of radon gas, a naturally occurring substance known to cause lung cancer.

1 hour ago

A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near a Phoenix freeway on Jan. 15, 202...

KTAR.com

Man dead, woman injured in shooting near Phoenix freeway

A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near a Phoenix freeway on Monday night, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Split image of the exterior of Crust Simply Italian restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, and an assor...

Kevin Stone

Crust Restaurant Group to open new Simply Italian in Mesa, add lounge in Scottsdale

The Valley's Crust Restaurant Group is planning to expand this year with new ventures in Mesa and Scottsdale.

3 hours ago

Caution tape wrapping around pole near crime scene....

KTAR.com

Teen arrested following discharge of gun that killed teen girl in south Phoenix

A teenager was arrested over the weekend after his alleged mishandling of a firearm resulted in the death of a teen girl in south Phoenix.

5 hours ago

Women in the Televerde Foundation PATHS program kick off the start of the fall 2023 semester. (Juli...

Damon Allred

ASU expands PATHS program for women transitioning out of prison

The PATHS program at ASU's W.P. Carey School of Business for incarcerated women, which is having successful returns, will expand in 2024.

9 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of @AZAvondale/Twitter)...

KTAR.com

New board game celebrates sites and sounds of Avondale

The City of Avondale has launched Discover Avondale-opoly, a board game which encapsulates the spirit of the city.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Arrest made after fatal shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Mesa