Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Why AP called Iowa for Trump: Race call explained

Jan 15, 2024, 8:36 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump scored the first victory of the 2024 presidential primary season Monday with a sweeping and broad-based win in the Iowa Republican caucuses. The Associated Press declared the former president the winner based on an analysis of initial returns as well as results of AP VoteCast, a survey of voters who planned to caucus on Monday night. Both showed Trump with an insurmountable lead.

Initial results from eight counties showed Trump with far more than half of the total votes counted as of 8:31 pm. ET, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in a tight competition for second place far behind the former president. These counties included rural areas that are demographically and politically similar to a large number of counties that had yet to report.

In traditional primaries, AP does not declare a winner in any race before the last polls are scheduled to close in the contest. It’s sometimes possible to declare a winner in those races immediately after polls close, before any vote results are released. AP does so only when its VoteCast survey of voters and other evidence, including the history of a state’s elections, details about ballots cast before Election Day and pre-election polling, provide overwhelming evidence of who has won.

The Iowa caucuses are different. There are no “polls” and no fixed time when all the voting ends. Instead, there is an 8 p.m. ET deadline for voters taking part to arrive at their caucus site, at which point deliberations among caucus-goers begin behind closed doors. Some caucus sites might complete their business in a few minutes, while others can take some time to determine the outcome.

For that reason, AP followed its past practice and did not make a “poll close” declaration of the winner on Monday night. Instead, AP reviewed returns from caucus sites across Iowa and declared Trump the winner only after those results, along with VoteCast and other evidence, made it unquestionably clear he had won,

This is the same approach AP has followed in declaring winners in past Iowa caucuses. In 2020, when Trump sought re-election, AP declared the former president the caucus winner at 8:25 p.m. ET. Declarations have taken longer in more closely contested races. In 2016, AP was not able to name Texas Sen. Ted Cruz the winner over Trump until 10:26 p.m. ET.

AP VoteCast is a comprehensive survey of both voters and nonvoters that provides a detailed snapshot of the electorate and helps explain who voted, what issues they care about, how they feel about the candidates and why they voted the way they did.

AP VoteCast found Trump had with sizable leads among both men and women, as well as every age group and geographic regions throughout the state. The survey found that Trump was favored by about 6 out of 10 voters intending to caucus who identify as born-again Christians. Polls showed that was a relatively weak group of backers for Trump in Iowa in 2016.

In the early returns, Trump significantly outperformed his second-place 2016 caucus finish, when he received 24% of the vote, compared to 28% for Cruz. That year, Trump placed third in some of the state’s most populous counties, including Dallas, Johnson, Polk, Scott and Story, all of which were carried by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. This year, was either leading or running much more competitively in those counties.

United States News

Associated Press

Dangerously cold temps continue to blast much of the US, keeping schools closed and flights grounded

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dangerously cold wind chills continued to affect much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees (minus 34.4 C) in many parts of the central U.S. About 110,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power late Monday, the bulk of them in Oregon […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Baltimore Sun bought by Sinclair media executive

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Sun newspaper has been purchased by David D. Smith, the executive chairman of the media conglomerate Sinclair Inc. Smith told the newspaper he acquired Baltimore Sun Media from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a private deal reached on Friday. He did not disclose how much he paid in […]

6 hours ago

Small plane crashes in ocean near San Francisco...

Associated Press

Search for survivors called off after small plane crashes in ocean south of San Francisco

The search for survivors was called off after a small plane crashed in the ocean south of San Francisco, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Jan. 15 The New York Times on the responsibility of Republican voters Iowa Republicans who will gather on Monday to cast the first votes of the 2024 presidential campaign season, and voters in New Hampshire and the states that will follow, have one essential responsibility: […]

7 hours ago

Republican caucuses live updates...

Associated Press

Republican caucuses live updates: Trump wins Iowa’s leadoff voting contest

Stay up-to-date on the Republican caucuses live updates with this guide. Here's why Iowa matters and what's happening during this kickoff.

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington state sues to block proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. In the suit filed in King County Superior Court, Ferguson argued that the $25-billion deal would harm consumers and raise prices, The Seattle Times reported. Kroger and […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Why AP called Iowa for Trump: Race call explained