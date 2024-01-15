Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 closed in both directions south of the Valley near Sacaton

Jan 15, 2024, 1:15 PM

PHOENIX — Traffic is stalled on the Interstate 10 in both directions due to a crash in the Sacaton area.

According to officials, there was no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Traffic was stalled for eight miles in each direction leading up to the crash point.

Alternate routes for travelers include State Route 347 to the west or State Route 87 to the east.

Images released by the Arizona Department of Transportation show an ambulance parked in front of multiple vehicles including one that looks like a type of recreational vehicle.

