PHOENIX — More than $40 million in federal funding will be invested into clean school buses across Arizona through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which will distribute over $500 million to the state in total.

The BIL was co-authored by U.S. Senator from Arizona Kyrsten Sinema and shaped by fellow U.S. Senator from Arizona Mark Kelly. President Joe Biden signed it into law on Nov. 15, 2021.

This Clean School Bus Awards provides 121 buses to 25 different school districts across the state including 114 electric vehicles and seven propane vehicles.

Though propane is still a type of petroleum, it benefits from emitting less pollution than diesel while being cheaper.

“This $40 million investment from my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will bring innovative and clean energy school buses across Arizona so students can safely travel to school and take steps towards a cleaner, healthier and safer Arizona,” Sinema said in a release, where recipient districts were listed.

Tolleson Union High School District and Chinle Unified School District led the list with 15 buses to be awarded.

“Every child in Arizona deserves to breathe clean air,” Kelly said. “That’s why our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making investments to allow more students to ride zero and low-emission school buses that reduce pollution and improve air quality.”

