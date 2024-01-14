PHOENIX — A hot air balloon ride turned tragic in Eloy shortly after dawn on Sunday.

Police in Eloy, Pinal County, said the balloon and its basket crashed in the desert, east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road around 7:50 a.m. Four individuals are reported dead and one is in critical condition as a result of the incident.

The names of the victims were not released by police.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said, “The balloon impacted desert terrain following an unspecified problem with its envelope.”

The investigation is ongoing.

