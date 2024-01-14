Close
ARIZONA NEWS

4 dead in hot air balloon crash in Eloy

Jan 14, 2024, 2:26 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Crews work through a hot air balloon crash in Eloy that killed four. (Troy Barrett/KTAR News)...

Crews work through a hot air balloon crash in Eloy that killed four. (Troy Barrett/KTAR News)

(Troy Barrett/KTAR News)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A hot air balloon ride turned tragic in Eloy shortly after dawn on Sunday.

Police in Eloy, Pinal County, said the balloon and its basket crashed in the desert, east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road around 7:50 a.m. Four individuals are reported dead and one is in critical condition as a result of the incident.

RELATED STORIES

The names of the victims were not released by police.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said, “The balloon impacted desert terrain following an unspecified problem with its envelope.”

The investigation is ongoing. 

