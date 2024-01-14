Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 dead in hot air balloon crash in Eloy

Jan 14, 2024, 2:26 PM | Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 7:36 am

Crews work through a hot air balloon crash in Eloy that killed four. (Troy Barrett/KTAR News)...

Crews work through a hot air balloon crash in Eloy that killed four. (Troy Barrett/KTAR News)

(Troy Barrett/KTAR News)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A hot air balloon ride turned tragic in Eloy shortly after dawn on Sunday.

Police in Eloy, Pinal County, said the balloon and its basket crashed in the desert, east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road around 7:50 a.m. Four individuals are reported dead and one is in critical condition as a result of the incident.

RELATED STORIES

The names of the victims were not released by police.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said, “The balloon impacted desert terrain following an unspecified problem with its envelope.”

The investigation is ongoing. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate after 2 people are found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix early on Sunday morning, according to police.

5 minutes ago

A man was arrested after allegedly robbing five banks. (Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Departme...

KTAR.com

Serial bank robber arrested by FBI in Mesa after multiple robberies

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 6 after a string of bank robberies between August and January.

21 minutes ago

Adding fruits and vegetables are a more sustainable technique to keeping up with your New Year's di...

Tom Kuebel

Benefits of sustaining your New Year’s diet go beyond losing weight

A Valley health expert says that when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet, adding fruits and vegetables can be a better approach than eliminating bad foods all together.

1 hour ago

Construction has significantly progressed on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new complex i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix ranked No. 1 in nation for manufacturing growth, report says

Phoenix is the top market for manufacturing growth thanks to at least 14 major announcements that have been made in the region since 2020.

2 hours ago

Chinle Unified School District is among 25 school districts in Arizona receiving new cleaner school...

Damon Allred

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law providing over $40 million in cleaner school buses

Over $40 million in federal funding will be invested into clean school buses across Arizona through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

12 hours ago

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long ...

KTAR.com

Peoria Police seek child missing from group home

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a Black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long black braids with blue tips.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

4 dead in hot air balloon crash in Eloy