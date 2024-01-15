Serial bank robber arrested by FBI in Mesa after multiple robberies

PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 6 after a string of bank robberies between August and January, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

The man, Justin Eric Lindsay, was charged by federal criminal complaint with five robberies committed and a sixth attempted.

Lindsay allegedly robbed Chase and U.S. Bank branches by entering and handing the teller a note demanding money. At four of the five robberies, he claimed he had a gun, but he never showed any firearm.

The U.S. has until Feb. 17, or 30 days after the arrest, to seek an indictment.

The FBI was assisted by the Mesa and Tempe police departments.

According to Arizona law, if Lindsay is found to be guilty of at least three of these robberies and his sentencing happens in-state, he could face six to 15 years in prison with up to $150,000 to pay in fines.

If the firearm element is found to qualify the robberies for “armed robbery – dangerous offenses,” guilty sentencing rises to 15-and-a-half to 35 years in prison along with facing up to $150,000 in fines.

