Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jan 12, 2024, 4:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — DeSantis; Manchin; former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;

United States News

Associated Press

Two Navy SEALs are missing after Thursday night mission off coast of Somalia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. Navy SEALs are missing after conducting a nighttime boarding mission Thursday off the coast of Somalia, according to three U.S. officials. The SEALs were on an interdiction mission, climbing up a vessel when one got knocked off by high waves. Under their protocol, when one SEAL is overtaken the next […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, pointing at eac...

Associated Press

Republican candidates struggle with Civil War history as party grapples with race issues in present

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans make their case for the future, they keep getting stuck on the past. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent much of the summer mired in controversy over new educational standards that call for teaching that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.” Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Earthquakes over magnitude 4 among smaller temblors recorded near Oklahoma City suburb

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — At least six earthquakes that include two greater than magnitude 4 have been recorded near an Oklahoma City suburb, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The preliminary magnitudes of the earthquakes near Edmond include a 4.1 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday and a 4.3 at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. The USGS […]

7 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis samples praline pecan before ordering a cone at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream ...

Associated Press

Iowa’s sparsely populated northwest is a key GOP caucus battleground for both Trump and DeSantis

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Some of the most contested real estate for Iowa’s Republican caucuses is a vast, wind-swept plain where hogs outnumber people by the millions. Northwest Iowa’s landscape is sparse, made up of high plains, in places marked by fields of soaring white wind turbines. The landscape is interrupted by pig farms […]

8 hours ago

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Saturday...

Associated Press

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen heightened fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a regional conflict. Fears of a wider conflagration have been […]

12 hours ago

FILE - An Anti-abortion supporter holds a sign at the California Republican Party Convention in Ana...

Associated Press

Republicans push back on Biden plan to axe federal funds for anti-abortion counseling centers

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a new twist to the fight over abortion access, congressional Republicans are trying to block a Biden administration spending rule that they say will cut off millions of dollars to anti-abortion counseling centers. The rule would prohibit states from sending federal funds earmarked for needy Americans to so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows