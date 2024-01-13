Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler International Film Festival slated to run Jan. 21-29

Jan 13, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

(Facebook photo/ Chandler International Film Festival)...

(Facebook photo/ Chandler International Film Festival)

(Facebook photo/ Chandler International Film Festival)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF), which will feature over 120 films from more than 35 countries, is slated for Jan. 21-29.

This year’s event, being staged at LOOK Dine-In Cinema, will feature international films and industry workshops, and will offer a variety of programming including an opening night red carpet, award ceremony, Q&As with film makers and actors and nightly after parties.

Celebrities expected to appear include: Rob Schneider (“Daddy Daughter Trip”), Tom Proctor (“Guilt”), Renata Manterola (“De Vuelta a Casa”) and Armando Gutierrez (“Bezos”).

Flagstaff-native/actor Bubba Ganter and Lovinder Gill are scheduled to host various workshops.

Several Arizona films will be featured including “Reflect,” “ID,” “The Monster Inside Me,” “Walkout” and “Eyes Upon Waking.”

The film “Bezos” will kick-off the festival on Jan. 21. There will be a Hollywood-style red carpet event prior to the premiere at 6 p.m.

“Bezos” chronicles the true-life story of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

On Jan. 22, guests will have the opportunity to meet Schneider during a red carpet event prior to the screening of his recent film “Daddy Daughter Trip.” Those festivities will begin at 2 p.m. when fans can meet the Emmy-nominated actor and take photos with him.

More information about the festival’s schedule and tickets can be found online.

