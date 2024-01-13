Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating car crash into Mesa home, report of shots fired

Jan 13, 2024, 10:00 AM

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

PHOENIX — Police in Mesa are searching for two male suspects after a car crashed into a home on Saturday morning.

According to police, they received a call of “shots fired” near the intersection of Dobson and Broadway roads at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The caller told police they heard several gun shots followed by a loud bang. The caller also reported that a black vehicle had crashed into a neighbor’s house and that the two occupants of the vehicle fled the crash.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle that had crashed into the house was partially on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Police say they have secured the area and are investigating the possible shooting.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

