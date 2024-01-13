Close
TruWest Credit Union opens new corporate headquarters in Tempe

Jan 13, 2024, 12:00 PM

(Photo provided by TruWest Credit Union.)

(Photo provided by TruWest Credit Union.)

PHOENIX — TruWest Credit Union has relocated its Arizona headquarters to 2190 E. Elliott Rd. in Tempe.

The new facility offers more than 26,000 square feet and over 20 offices, 60 workspaces and a variety of collaboration and meeting spaces, according to a press release.

The décor was designed by employees and includes art that highlights the credit union’s history.

“We believe our new space will foster creativity, collaboration and innovation, providing spaces that fit the growing needs of our organization,” Chris Kearney, the credit union’s president and chief information officer, said in the release.

TruWest Credit Union boasts more than 90,000 members and assets totaling more than $1.7 billion, according to the release.

It has 11 financial service center locations — eight in metro Phoenix and three in Austin, Texas.

TruWest Credit Union’s previous headquarters was located at 1667 N. Priest Dr. in Tempe.

