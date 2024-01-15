Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Benefits of sustaining your New Year’s diet go beyond losing weight

Jan 15, 2024, 6:30 AM

Adding fruits and vegetables are a more sustainable technique to keeping up with your New Year's di...

Adding fruits and vegetables are a more sustainable technique to keeping up with your New Year's diet resolutions, says one Valley health expert. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Putting that New Year’s diet plan into practice can be easier said than done in many circumstances.

Fortunately, Dr. Sonal Haerter of Dignity Health has several tips to enact your new plan and improve your overall health.

“I think what people don’t know and don’t realize is that a good diet also affects your mood,” Haerter said.

“We have a lot of association between good nutrition, good lifestyle, physical activity and how that improves our mood.”

RELATED STORIES

Haerter said that she sees a lot of people around this time of year looking to make changes to their diet.

Usually these are in an effort to transform their bodies for the new year, but its the mental aspects that may have the biggest impact.

“We know that people who eat healthy, people who exercise on a regular basis or are active on a regular basis have reduced incidents of heart disease and stroke but it also impacts depression and anxiety in a positive way,” she said.

Her advice to stick to a plan is to add more than subtract and to apply practices that can be sustained.

“If you can add more fruits and vegetables, it is absolutely healthy in every aspect of your health,” she said.

Haerter also said that it helps to have a group of people or a partner to keep you accountable who you can go through the process with together.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate after 2 people are found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix early on Sunday morning, according to police.

30 minutes ago

A man was arrested after allegedly robbing five banks. (Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Departme...

KTAR.com

Serial bank robber arrested by FBI in Mesa after multiple robberies

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 6 after a string of bank robberies between August and January.

46 minutes ago

Construction has significantly progressed on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new complex i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix ranked No. 1 in nation for manufacturing growth, report says

Phoenix is the top market for manufacturing growth thanks to at least 14 major announcements that have been made in the region since 2020.

2 hours ago

Chinle Unified School District is among 25 school districts in Arizona receiving new cleaner school...

Damon Allred

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law providing over $40 million in cleaner school buses

Over $40 million in federal funding will be invested into clean school buses across Arizona through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

12 hours ago

Crews work through a hot air balloon crash in Eloy that killed four. (Troy Barrett/KTAR News)...

KTAR.com

4 dead in hot air balloon crash in Eloy

Police in Eloy, Pinal County, said the balloon and its basket crashed in the desert, east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road.

18 hours ago

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long ...

KTAR.com

Peoria Police seek child missing from group home

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a Black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long black braids with blue tips.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Benefits of sustaining your New Year’s diet go beyond losing weight