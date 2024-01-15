PHOENIX — Putting that New Year’s diet plan into practice can be easier said than done in many circumstances.

Fortunately, Dr. Sonal Haerter of Dignity Health has several tips to enact your new plan and improve your overall health.

“I think what people don’t know and don’t realize is that a good diet also affects your mood,” Haerter said.

“We have a lot of association between good nutrition, good lifestyle, physical activity and how that improves our mood.”

Haerter said that she sees a lot of people around this time of year looking to make changes to their diet.

Usually these are in an effort to transform their bodies for the new year, but its the mental aspects that may have the biggest impact.

“We know that people who eat healthy, people who exercise on a regular basis or are active on a regular basis have reduced incidents of heart disease and stroke but it also impacts depression and anxiety in a positive way,” she said.

Her advice to stick to a plan is to add more than subtract and to apply practices that can be sustained.

“If you can add more fruits and vegetables, it is absolutely healthy in every aspect of your health,” she said.

Haerter also said that it helps to have a group of people or a partner to keep you accountable who you can go through the process with together.

