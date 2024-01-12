Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore announces he is retiring at the end of February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief announced his retirement Friday in an unexpected departure as the head of one of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies.

Chief Michel Moore’s tenure will end in February. He has been chief since 2018 and had been reappointed last year for a second term as chief — though he did not plan to serve the full five years — to begin planning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The department has faced several controversies during Moore’s time.

Moore, choking up during Friday’s news conference, said he and his wife plan to move closer to their out-of-state daughter. He has been a police officer for more than four decades.

