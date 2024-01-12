Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Pennsylvania defense attorney sentenced to jail for pressuring clients into sex

Jan 12, 2024, 12:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —

A former Pennsylvania defense attorney who used to work as a county prosecutor has been sentenced to jail for preying on vulnerable clients for sex, state prosecutors announced Friday.

Corey Kolcharno, 49, was sentenced on Thursday to four months to nearly two years behind bars after previously pleading guilty in Lackawanna County to four felony counts of promoting prostitution. Kolcharno also was required to surrender his law license.

Between 2018 and 2022, when he was arrested, Kolcharno demanded sexual acts or materials in exchange for providing legal work, according to the attorney general’s office. He targeted women who struggled with addiction, had been sexually abused or had financial problems, prosecutors said. Investigators have said they found hundreds of nude and sexually explicit images of Kolcharno’s clients on his cellphone.

“The defendant’s behavior in these cases was despicable. He preyed on clients and their relatives who had fallen on hard times and exploited their vulnerabilities for his own gratification,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a written statement. “This sentencing holds Kolcharno accountable for his crimes.”

Kolcharno was an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County from 2005 to 2011.

United States News

Associated Press

Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico take aim at gun violence, panhandling, retail crime and hazing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor presented a broad suite of legislative proposals on gun control and enhanced penalties for violent crime Friday, vowing to forge new pathways through the complex landscape of constitutional law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to expand gun rights. The announcements by Gov. […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Virginia county admits election tally in 2020 shorted Joe Biden

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia county is acknowledging that it underreported President Joe Biden’s margin of victory over Donald Trump there in the 2020 presidential election by about 4,000 votes, the first detailed accounting of errors that came to light in 2022 as part of a criminal case. The admission Thursday from the […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Family sues school district over law that bans transgender volleyball player from girls’ sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The family of a transgender volleyball player has added a South Florida school district as a defendant in a federal lawsuit that challenges a 2021 state law banning transgender girls from playing on female sports teams, claiming school officials have placed the family in danger. Attorneys for the family filed […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Leon Wildes, immigration lawyer who fought to prevent John Lennon’s deportation, dead at age 90

Leon Wildes, a prominent immigration lawyer best known for his landmark, yearslong fight in the 1970s to prevent John Lennon from being deported and enable the former Beatle to receive permanent residency in the U.S., has died at age 90. Wildes died Monday at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. His son — immigration attorney and […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Elmore Nickleberry, a Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Martin Luther King, has died at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elmore Nickleberry, a longtime Memphis sanitation worker who participated in the pivotal 1968 strike that brought the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to the city where the civil rights leader was killed, has died at age 92. Nickleberry died on Dec. 30 in Memphis, according to an obituary by R.S. Lewis […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge orders Indiana to strike Ukrainian provision from humanitarian parole driver’s license law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge ordered Indiana to strike a provision in state law that allows people on humanitarian parole to obtain driver’s licenses but only if they are from Ukraine. The judge granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to a group Haitian immigrants in Indiana who have sued the state over the recently passed […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Former Pennsylvania defense attorney sentenced to jail for pressuring clients into sex