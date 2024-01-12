Standoff in Peoria ends with arrest of man who allegedly pointed gun at police
Jan 12, 2024, 11:54 AM | Updated: 2:09 pm
(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)
PHOENIX — A man who allegedly aimed a weapon at police, drawing gunfire, was arrested Friday after a barricade situation in Peoria, authorities said.
The surrounding area was evacuated while the scene in the neighborhood southeast of the Thunderbird Road/75th Avenue intersection was active, the Peoria Police Department said.
At 1:30 p.m., police announced that the suspect was taken into custody and the evacuations were lifted.
Officers responded to the residence for a mental health call around 9 a.m. and encountered a man at the front door who pointed a long gun at them, police said.
Officers fired their weapons, and the man went back inside the house.
No officers were injured.
No other details were immediately available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.