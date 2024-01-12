PHOENIX — A man who allegedly aimed a weapon at police, drawing gunfire, was arrested Friday after a barricade situation in Peoria, authorities said.

The surrounding area was evacuated while the scene in the neighborhood southeast of the Thunderbird Road/75th Avenue intersection was active, the Peoria Police Department said.

At 1:30 p.m., police announced that the suspect was taken into custody and the evacuations were lifted.

Officers responded to the residence for a mental health call around 9 a.m. and encountered a man at the front door who pointed a long gun at them, police said.

Officers fired their weapons, and the man went back inside the house.

No officers were injured.

No other details were immediately available.

