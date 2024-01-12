Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phoenix hit-and-run
Jan 12, 2024, 11:39 AM
(AP File Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around noon at 43rd and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When they arrived, police found 55-year-old David Gene Aguirre with serious injuries, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The vehicle involved in the crash took off before police arrived to the scene, police said.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.