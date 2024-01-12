PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around noon at 43rd and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, police found 55-year-old David Gene Aguirre with serious injuries, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle involved in the crash took off before police arrived to the scene, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

