Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phoenix hit-and-run

Jan 12, 2024, 11:39 AM

Caution tape is placed at a crime scene....

A pedestrian was killed on Jan. 11, 2024, in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene. (AP File Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP File Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around noon at 43rd and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, police found 55-year-old David Gene Aguirre with serious injuries, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle involved in the crash took off before police arrived to the scene, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Anyone with information was asked to call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
 
Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Harmony in diversity: 29th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival returns this weekend

Celebrate Chandler's 29th annual Multicultural Festival this weekend as it honors unity, diversity and shared experiences.

33 minutes ago

Mugshot of Tommy Banegas, who faces multiple charges for his role in a deadly home invasion in Phoe...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for role in Phoenix home invasion that resulted in deaths of 2 accomplices

A man was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion in Phoenix that resulted in the deaths of two accomplices, including a teenager.

1 hour ago

The Peoria, Arizona, Police Department at the scene of a barricade situation after a shooting...

KTAR.com

Standoff in Peoria ends with arrest of man who allegedly pointed gun at police

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at police, drawing gunfire, was arrested Friday after a barricade situation in Peoria.

3 hours ago

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested in connection with assault on minor in Mesa

A teenager was arrested Thursday for an assault on a minor in Mesa last year. It's unclear if the case is connected to the Gilbert Goons.

5 hours ago

Photo of sun shining over a desert landscape...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area in for a warmup after starting year with below-normal temperatures

After enduring a stretch of colder-than-normal weather to start the year, the Valley is in for a warming trend.

5 hours ago

Google Street View image of palm trees at Highline Park in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Man killed when palm tree falls on him at south Phoenix park

A man walking in a south Phoenix park was killed Thursday when a large palm tree fell on him, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phoenix hit-and-run