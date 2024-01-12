Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street declines, oil prices jump on fears of broader Middle East conflict

Jan 12, 2024, 12:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street inched lower ahead of the opening bell Friday and oil prices jumped after the U.S. and British militaries bombed Yemen in retaliation for Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that have disrupted international trade.

Futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5%.

Oil prices climbed as fears that Israel-Palestinian conflict would spill over into a wider conflict in the oil-rich Middle East.

Early Friday, a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude was up $2.41 to $74.43 per barrel, a 3.4% jump. It rose 65 cents to $72.02 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.45 to $79.86 per barrel.

Corporate earnings kicked into high gear Friday with a handful of high-profile companies reporting financial results for the final quarter of 2023.

Delta Air Lines shares tumbled 5.8% in premarket, even as the Atlanta-based carrier posted record sales, doubled its profit from a year ago and said it was buying more planes. Investors were spooked by the company’s per-share profit outlook for 2024.

Three of the nation’s biggest banks said Friday that their profits fell last quarter, as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup deal with the lingering effects of higher interest rates and the industry costs of last year’s banking crisis. JPMorgan shares rose 2.%, Citigroup rose 1.8% while Bank of America and Wells Fargo were down slightly before markets opened.

Elsewhere, at midday in Europe, Germany’s DAX jumped 0.6%, the CAC40 in Paris gained 0.7% and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.5% to 35,577.11 capping a week of strong gains that have taken it to levels not seen since 1990, when Japan’s asset bubbles were beginning to deflate at the outset of an era of faltering growth.

The yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar has boosted Japanese exporters like industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp., whose shares rose 2.1% on Friday.

Taiwan’s Taiex declined 0.2% to 17,512.83 on the eve of presidential and legislative elections that will test the self-governed island’s relations both with Beijing and with Washington.

China reported that its exports and imports edged higher in December in a sign that its economic recovery remains uneven, though global demand may be reviving as central banks halt their latest round of inflation-fighting interest rate increases.

Consumer prices fell 0.3% in December, the third consecutive month of declines and a sign of persisting weakness in demand. The producer price index — which measures prices that factories charge wholesalers — fell 2.7% in the 15th straight month that it has fallen.

Some of that growth was fueled by a nearly 64% increase in auto exports in 2023, to 4.1 million passenger cars, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported Thursday.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed early gains, falling 0.4% to 16,244.58. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2% to 2,881.98.

The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.1% to 2,537.17, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also edged 0.1% lower, to 7,501.40.

India’s Sensex advanced 1.4% and Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4%.

Stocks had been roaring toward record heights on expectations that a cooldown in inflation would convince the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply in 2024, which would boost prices for investments. Thursday morning’s inflation report showed U.S. consumers paid prices that were 3.4% higher overall in December than a year earlier. That’s an acceleration from November’s 3.1% inflation rate and a touch warmer than economists expected.

But trends underneath the surface may have been a bit more encouraging. After stripping out food and fuel prices, which can shift sharply from month to month, the rise in prices from November into December was close to economists’ expectations.

The inflation data sent Treasury yields on a jagged run in the bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 3.96% by early Friday. It’s down from more than 5% in October.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar was at 144.83 Japanese yen, down from 145.28. The euro inched back to $1.0967 from $1.0971.

On Thursday, Wall Street wobbled after the update on inflation raised questions about when the Federal Reserve could begin the cuts to interest rates that investors crave so much.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Dow rose less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite edged up by less than 0.1%.

United States News

File - Parts of electric busses are viewed at New Flyer, an electric vehicles manufacturing company...

Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US declined last month, signaling that price pressures are still easing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale inflation in the United States fell in December, further evidence that price pressures in the economy are easing. The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from November to December. Measured year over year, producer prices rose by […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington on March 22, 2013....

Associated Press

IRS says it collected $360 million more from rich tax cheats as its funding is threatened yet again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it has collected an additional $360 million in overdue taxes from delinquent millionaires as the agency’s leadership tries to promote the latest work it has done to modernize the agency with Inflation Reduction Act funding that Republicans are threatening to chip away. Leadership from the federal tax collector held […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crashes near Mexican border with minor injury reported

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state’s border with Mexico crashed Thursday night, according to a statement by a DPS spokesperson. The single-engine helicopter with a pilot and co-pilot on board crashed about 7:20 p.m. in Kinney County after “a total loss of power,” according to the statement on X, formerly Twitter, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the Wh...

Associated Press

Some Americans will get their student loans canceled in February as Biden accelerates his new plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will start canceling student loans for some borrowers starting in February as part of a new repayment plan that’s taking effect nearly six months ahead of schedule. Loan cancellation was originally set to begin in July under the new SAVE repayment plan, but it’s being accelerated to provide faster […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men rescued and 1 believed dead after avalanche hits Idaho back country

MULLAN, Idaho (AP) — Two men were resecued after being caught in an avalanche in the Idaho back country, while a third man was believed to be dead, authorities said. A rescue effort began shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when law enforcement received a GPS alert of a possible fatality in an avalanche near Stevens […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, A...

Associated Press

The US relationship with China faces a test as Taiwan elects a new leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s relationship with Beijing will face its biggest test since the leaders of the two countries met in November, as the United States seeks to keep the Taiwan Straits calm after Taiwanese v oters select a new president this weekend. At stake is the peace and stability of the 110-mile-wide (177-kilometer-wide) strip […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Stock market today: Wall Street declines, oil prices jump on fears of broader Middle East conflict