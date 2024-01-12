Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

IRS says it collected $360 million more from rich tax cheats as its funding is threatened yet again

Jan 12, 2024, 6:02 AM

FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington on March 22, 2013....

FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington on March 22, 2013. The IRS says it has collected an additional $360 million in overdue taxes from delinquent millionaires, as agency leadership tries to promote the latest work its done to modernize the agency with Inflation Reduction Act funding. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it has collected an additional $360 million in overdue taxes from delinquent millionaires as the agency’s leadership tries to promote the latest work it has done to modernize the agency with Inflation Reduction Act funding that Republicans are threatening to chip away.

Leadership from the federal tax collector held a call with reporters Thursday to give updates on how the agency has used a portion of the tens of billions of dollars allocated to the agency through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022.

Along with the $122 million collected from delinquent millionaires last October, now nearly half a billion dollars in back taxes from rich tax cheats has been recouped, IRS leaders say.

The announcement comes as the IRS braces for a more severe round of funding cuts.

The agency cuts previously agreed upon by the White House and congressional Republicans in the debt ceiling and budget cuts package passed by Congress last year — which included $20 billion rescinded from the IRS over two years — would be frontloaded as part of the overall spending package for the current fiscal year that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said that “the impact of the rescission that’s being discussed as part of the current budget will not impact our efforts until the later years.”

He said the agency would still spend its now-$60 billion allocation over the next 10 years and spread the need for more funding into later years.

“Our intent is to spend the money to have maximum impact in helping taxpayers,” he said, “to have maximum impact now and in the immediate future.”

“My hope is that as we demonstrate the positive impact that IRA funding is having for all taxpayers, that there will be a need and a desire amongst policymakers at that time to restore IRS funding so that we can continue the momentum that’s having a very positive impact,” Werfel said.

As of December, the IRS says it opened 76 examinations into the largest partnerships in the U.S. that include hedge funds, real estate investment partnerships and large law firms.

“It’s clear the Inflation Reduction Act funding is making a difference for taxpayers,” Werfel said. “For progress to continue we must maintain a reliable, consistent annual appropriations for our agency.”

The 2024 tax season begins on Jan. 29, the IRS says.

United States News

File - Parts of electric busses are viewed at New Flyer, an electric vehicles manufacturing company...

Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US declined last month, signaling that price pressures are still easing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale inflation in the United States fell in December, further evidence that price pressures in the economy are easing. The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from November to December. Measured year over year, producer prices rose by […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crashes near Mexican border with minor injury reported

SPOFFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state’s border with Mexico crashed Thursday night, according to a statement by a DPS spokesperson. The single-engine helicopter with a pilot and co-pilot on board crashed about 7:20 p.m. near Spofford in Kinney County after “a total loss of power,” according to […]

3 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the Wh...

Associated Press

Some Americans will get their student loans canceled in February as Biden accelerates his new plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will start canceling student loans for some borrowers starting in February as part of a new repayment plan that’s taking effect nearly six months ahead of schedule. Loan cancellation was originally set to begin in July under the new SAVE repayment plan, but it’s being accelerated to provide faster […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street declines, oil prices jump on fears of broader Middle East conflict

Wall Street inched lower ahead of the opening bell Friday and oil prices jumped after the U.S. and British militaries bombed Yemen in retaliation for Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that have disrupted international trade. Futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5%. Oil prices […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men rescued and 1 believed dead after avalanche hits Idaho back country

MULLAN, Idaho (AP) — Two men were resecued after being caught in an avalanche in the Idaho back country, while a third man was believed to be dead, authorities said. A rescue effort began shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when law enforcement received a GPS alert of a possible fatality in an avalanche near Stevens […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, A...

Associated Press

The US relationship with China faces a test as Taiwan elects a new leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s relationship with Beijing will face its biggest test since the leaders of the two countries met in November, as the United States seeks to keep the Taiwan Straits calm after Taiwanese v oters select a new president this weekend. At stake is the peace and stability of the 110-mile-wide (177-kilometer-wide) strip […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

IRS says it collected $360 million more from rich tax cheats as its funding is threatened yet again