Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed, driver apprehended after serious crash

Jan 12, 2024, 5:50 AM | Updated: 7:02 am

The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue in Phoenix were closed Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after a driver fled the scene of a crash involving a serious injury. (AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in Glendale on Friday morning after a person was seriously injured in a crash and the other driver tried to flee the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Missouri Avenue, between Camelback and Bethany Home roads, the Glendale Police Department said.

The driver of one vehicle fled the scene on foot but was apprehended, police said. The other driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into speed and impairment is ongoing.

RELATED STORIES

The westbound lanes were expected to be closed during the morning commute, police said.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

2 hours ago

Kyrsten Sinema border plan will have 2 key goals...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s upcoming border plan has 2 key goals

Expect a new Kyrsten Sinema border plan that will focus on false asylum claims and establishing operational control of the border.

3 hours ago

Two metro Phoenix freeways will have closures this weekend. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Loop 101, US 60 closed in metro Phoenix over weekend for projects

Portions of the Loop 101 and U.S. 60 will be closed in metro Phoenix this weekend for improvement projects, according to state transportation officials.

3 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

About $89M going to affordable housing projects in Arizona and to combat homelessness

Nearly $90 million in funding was awarded to affordable housing projects across the state and to combat homelessness.

3 hours ago

Aerial view of WM Phoenix Open, otherwise known as "The People's Open."...

KTAR.com

WM Phoenix Open continues to give back to charities every year

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and everything its done for Arizona charities.

11 hours ago

A passing train hit a pedestrian in the area of 24th Street and Harrison Street, pictured above, Ph...

Serena O'Sullivan

Pedestrian killed in east Phoenix train crash, police say

A pedestrian is dead after an east Phoenix train crash that took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police announced.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed, driver apprehended after serious crash