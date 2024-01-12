PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in Glendale on Friday morning after a person was seriously injured in a crash and the other driver tried to flee the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Missouri Avenue, between Camelback and Bethany Home roads, the Glendale Police Department said.

The driver of one vehicle fled the scene on foot but was apprehended, police said. The other driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into speed and impairment is ongoing.

The westbound lanes were expected to be closed during the morning commute, police said.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.