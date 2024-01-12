Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed, driver apprehended after serious crash

Jan 12, 2024, 5:50 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue in Phoenix were closed Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after a driver fled the scene of a crash involving a serious injury. (AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in Glendale on Friday morning after a person was seriously injured in a crash and the other driver tried to flee the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Missouri Avenue, between Camelback and Bethany Home roads, the Glendale Police Department said.

The driver of one vehicle fled the scene on foot but was apprehended, police said. The other driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

RELATED STORIES

The closure of westbound Grand Avenue from Camelback to Bethany Home was expected to last through the morning commute.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

Police are investigating speed and impairment as possible causes of the crash.

Another Glendale intersection closed during Friday morning commute

A nearby intersection was also closed during Friday’s rush hour after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police said.

That incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The two female victims, who were conscious and alert, were taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries.

The driver remained on the scene. Police don’t suspect impairment.

The intersection was closed while the scene was under investigation.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Caution tape is placed at a crime scene....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phoenix hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene, authorities said.

13 minutes ago

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested in connection with assault on minor in Mesa

A teenager was arrested Thursday for an assault on a minor in Mesa last year. It's unclear if the case is connected to the Gilbert Goons.

2 hours ago

Photo of sun shining over a desert landscape...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area in for warmup after starting year with below-normal temperatures

After enduring a stretch of colder-than-normal weather to start the year, the Valley is in for a warming trend.

2 hours ago

Google Street View image of palm trees at Highline Park in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Man killed when palm tree falls on him at south Phoenix park

A man walking in a south Phoenix park was killed Thursday when a large palm tree fell on him, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: How the economy will impact the 2024 elections

How the economy will impact the 2024 elections. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: https://x.com/KTAR923 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ktarnews Instagram: […]

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Jacob Lozano, a Florida man is accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale ove...

Serena O'Sullivan

Florida man accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale

A Florida man is in custody for allegedly sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale over social media and gaming platforms.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed, driver apprehended after serious crash