ARIZONA NEWS

US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed for hours, driver apprehended after serious crash

Jan 12, 2024, 5:50 AM | Updated: 2:19 pm

The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue in Phoenix were closed Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after a driver fled the scene of a crash involving a serious injury. (AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in Glendale for hours after a person was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning and the other driver tried to flee the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Missouri Avenue, between Camelback and Bethany Home roads, the Glendale Police Department said.

The driver of one vehicle fled the scene on foot but was apprehended, police said. The other driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

RELATED STORIES

Westbound Grand Avenue was closed from Camelback to Bethany Home through the morning commute and into the afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that the closure was lifted at 2:15 p.m.

Eastbound lanes were unaffected.

Police are investigating speed and impairment as possible causes of the crash.

Another Glendale intersection closed during Friday morning commute

A nearby intersection also was closed during Friday’s rush hour after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police said.

That incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The two female victims, who were conscious and alert, were taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries.

The driver remained on the scene. Police don’t suspect impairment.

The intersection was closed while the scene was under investigation.

Arizona News

KTAR.com

Harmony in diversity: 29th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival returns this weekend

Celebrate Chandler's 29th annual Multicultural Festival this weekend as it honors unity, diversity and shared experiences.

19 minutes ago

Mugshot of Tommy Banegas, who faces multiple charges for his role in a deadly home invasion in Phoe...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for role in Phoenix home invasion that resulted in deaths of 2 accomplices

A man was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion in Phoenix that resulted in the deaths of two accomplices, including a teenager.

1 hour ago

The Peoria, Arizona, Police Department at the scene of a barricade situation after a shooting...

KTAR.com

Standoff in Peoria ends with arrest of man who allegedly pointed gun at police

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at police, drawing gunfire, was arrested Friday after a barricade situation in Peoria.

2 hours ago

Caution tape is placed at a crime scene....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phoenix hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested in connection with assault on minor in Mesa

A teenager was arrested Thursday for an assault on a minor in Mesa last year. It's unclear if the case is connected to the Gilbert Goons.

4 hours ago

Photo of sun shining over a desert landscape...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area in for a warmup after starting year with below-normal temperatures

After enduring a stretch of colder-than-normal weather to start the year, the Valley is in for a warming trend.

5 hours ago

