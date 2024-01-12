PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in Glendale for hours after a person was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning and the other driver tried to flee the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Missouri Avenue, between Camelback and Bethany Home roads, the Glendale Police Department said.

The driver of one vehicle fled the scene on foot but was apprehended, police said. The other driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Grand Avenue was closed from Camelback to Bethany Home through the morning commute and into the afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that the closure was lifted at 2:15 p.m.

Eastbound lanes were unaffected.

Police are investigating speed and impairment as possible causes of the crash.

Another Glendale intersection closed during Friday morning commute

A nearby intersection also was closed during Friday’s rush hour after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police said.

That incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The two female victims, who were conscious and alert, were taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries.

The driver remained on the scene. Police don’t suspect impairment.

The intersection was closed while the scene was under investigation.

