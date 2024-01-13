PHOENIX — National builder Beazer Homes will bring a new neighborhood of energy-efficient homes to Goodyear, according to a Tuesday announcement from Estrella.

Beazer Homes will kick off the new neighborhood called Acacia Foothills II on Jan. 20.

The grand opening will open up homes at the neighborhood near Estrella Parkway and West Rock Wren for public tours. It will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Guests can look through the model homes, eat complimentary food and take advantage of grand opening prices.

What will the Acacia Foothills II neighborhood be like?

The neighborhood is on the eastern edge of Estrella, which is close to hiking and biking trails at the Estrella Sierra Mountains.

It will consist of 69 homes with four single-level floorplans that range from 1,500 square feet to 1,930 square foot.

The 1,500-square-foot floorplan consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Prices for this house start at $419,000.

The largest floorplan has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

