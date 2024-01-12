Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Number of police officer deaths dropped last year, report finds

Jan 11, 2024, 5:45 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of police officers who died on the job dropped again last year, including deaths from gunfire, traffic accidents and COVID-19, according to a new report released Thursday.

A total of 136 U.S. police officers died in the line of duty in 2023, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund yearend report found.

That’s a decrease of about 39% from the year before, when 224 officers died, and continues a downward trend after police deaths hit an all-time high of 586 in 2021, largely driven by the coronavirus.

“Just in the last two or three years, we’ve posted some really, really big, alarming numbers in terms of overall officer deaths each year,” said Bill Alexander, the Memorial Fund’s executive director. “This year, for the first time in a while, we’re down in almost every category.”

A total of 47 officers died after being shot in the line of duty, down 25% from the year before. Still, another report from the National Fraternal Order of Police found the number of officers struck by gunfire was at a high of 378, showing that firearm danger remains serious even as trauma care and gear like bullet-resistant vests have advanced in saving lives, Alexander said.

Officers killed in traffic crashes dropped 27% compared with the year before. Five deaths were related to COVID-19, compared with 74 in 2022.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private nonprofit in Washington that built and maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial monument, as well as a database of officer deaths dating to 1786. The data in its yearend reports come from federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies.

United States News

Associated Press

Boy, 17, charged with killing 4 members of neighbor family in central California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy charged with killing four members of a neighboring family in central California made his first appearance in court Thursday and entered the juvenile equivalent of a not-guilty plea. The teenager, who was identified in juvenile court only by the initials R.I. because of his age, was ordered to […]

21 minutes ago

Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a rally marking eight years for a Saudi-led coalitio...

Associated Press

Who are the Houthis and why did the US and UK retaliate for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When U.S. and U.K. warships and aircraft launched waves of missiles at Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen early Friday in Sanaa, it capped weeks of warnings to the militant group to cease their drone and missile attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea or face severe consequences. Previously the U.S. had […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Fruit Stripe Gum to bite the dust after a half century of highly abbreviated rainbow flavors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fruit Stripe Gum, something of a childhood icon for many gum chewers over the past five decades, will soon head over the rainbow with its multicolored zebra mascot Yipes — seemingly for good. The manufacturer of Fruit Stripe Gum, the Chicago company Ferrara Candy Co., gave the magazine Food & Wine […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to reconsider ruling ordering new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reconsider its ruling ordering the drawing of new legislative maps, rejecting a request from Republican lawmakers to put its December order on hold. The court ruled 4-3 on Dec. 22 that the current maps, drawn by Republicans, are unconstitutional and must be […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama can enforce a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, appeals court rules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama can begin immediately enforcing a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender people under 19, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, granting the state’s request to stay a preliminary injunction that had blocked enforcement of the 2022 law. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Pigeons fly above rabbis gathering for a group photo at the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquart...

Associated Press

Who was the revered rabbi cited as inspiration for a tunnel to a basement synagogue in New York?

The basement synagogue that was the scene of a brawl this week between worshippers and New York City police has a long and storied connection with a Brooklyn rabbi who led a global movement and remains revered three decades since his death. The fight broke out Monday when authorities moved in to seal off a […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Number of police officer deaths dropped last year, report finds