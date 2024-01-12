Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian killed in east Phoenix train crash, police say

Jan 11, 2024, 7:00 PM

A passing train hit a pedestrian in the area of 24th Street and Harrison Street, pictured above, Phoenix police said. (Google Maps Photo)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX – A man is dead after a a deadly collision that took place early Thursday morning, officials said.

A passing train hit and killed a 47-year-old man at around 1:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officials haven’t released the name of the victim.

The collision took place in the area of 24th and Harrison streets, Phoenix PD said.

Officials who arrived on the scene found the victim suffering from critical injuries. Fire personnel who arrived on the scene pronounced him dead.

Phoenix PD detectives are currently investigating the incident.

