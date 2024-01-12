PHOENIX – A man is dead after a a deadly collision that took place early Thursday morning, officials said.

A passing train hit and killed a 47-year-old man at around 1:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officials haven’t released the name of the victim.

The collision took place in the area of 24th and Harrison streets, Phoenix PD said.

Officials who arrived on the scene found the victim suffering from critical injuries. Fire personnel who arrived on the scene pronounced him dead.

Phoenix PD detectives are currently investigating the incident.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.