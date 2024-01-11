Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Iowa man killed after using truck to ram 2 police vehicles at casino, authorities say

Jan 11, 2024, 2:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man whose truck rammed two police vehicles and then used a chain to swing a metal object at officers was shot to death by police outside of an Iowa casino, state authorities said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the man killed as 55-year-old Salvador Perez-Garcia of Sioux City, Iowa. Names of the officers were not released. Both are on leave pending an investigation by the sate agency.

The DCI said a Sioux City officer was parked inside a parking garage at the Hard Rock Casino around 4 a.m. Monday when a white truck drove at the patrol vehicle and rammed it head-on.

The truck was met by responding officers as it exited the garage and rammed a second patrol vehicle head-on, the DCI said in a news release. Perez-Garcia emerged from the truck “swinging a length of chain with an affixed metal object in an aggressive, threatening manner,” the agency said.

Officers tried to de-escalate the encounter and sought to take away the weapon, but couldn’t, the DCI said. When Perez-Garcia continued to approach the officers swinging the object, they shot him, the DCI said.

Perez-Garcia died at the scene.

One officer was treated for injuries sustained when his patrol vehicle was struck by the truck, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told the Sioux City Journal.

United States News

Associated Press

Fruit Stripe Gum to bite the dust after a half century of highly abbreviated rainbow flavors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fruit Stripe Gum, something of a childhood icon for many gum chewers over the past five decades, will soon head over the rainbow with its multicolored zebra mascot Yipes — seemingly for good. The manufacturer of Fruit Stripe Gum, the Chicago company Ferrara Candy Co., gave the magazine Food & Wine […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to reconsider ruling ordering new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reconsider its ruling ordering the drawing of new legislative maps, rejecting a request from Republican lawmakers to put its December order on hold. The court ruled 4-3 on Dec. 22 that the current maps, drawn by Republicans, are unconstitutional and must be […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama can enforce a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, appeals court rules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama can begin immediately enforcing a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender people under 19, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, granting the state’s request to stay a preliminary injunction that had blocked enforcement of the 2022 law. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Pigeons fly above rabbis gathering for a group photo at the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquart...

Associated Press

Who was the revered rabbi cited as inspiration for a tunnel to a basement synagogue in New York?

The basement synagogue that was the scene of a brawl this week between worshippers and New York City police has a long and storied connection with a Brooklyn rabbi who led a global movement and remains revered three decades since his death. The fight broke out Monday when authorities moved in to seal off a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Tech innovations that caught our eye at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From electric cars to transparent TVs to the latest accessibility tech and virtual assistants backed by artificial intelligence, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week. The best of it aimed to solve big real-world problems. Some of it aimed […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York S...

Associated Press

Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Iowa man killed after using truck to ram 2 police vehicles at casino, authorities say