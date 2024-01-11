Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Federal appeals court grants petition for full court to consider Maryland gun law

Jan 11, 2024, 1:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted Maryland’s petition for the full court to consider the state’s handgun licensing law that was struck down in November by a three-judge panel, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said Thursday.

The three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that Maryland’s law requiring most citizens to obtain a license before acquiring a handgun was unconstitutional. Brown’s office requested the hearing for the full court’s review last month.

The November ruling found it was unconstitutionally restrictive for Maryland to require people to obtain a license before purchasing a handgun. The process of obtaining a license can take up to 30 days.

“I welcome the court’s decision to rehear this case and will continue to defend common-sense gun laws to protect Marylanders from these unnecessary and very preventable tragedies,” Brown said.

The underlying lawsuit was filed in 2016 as a challenge to a Maryland law requiring people to obtain a special license before purchasing a handgun. The law was passed in 2013 in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

United States News

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to reconsider ruling ordering new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reconsider its ruling ordering the drawing of new legislative maps, rejecting a request from Republican lawmakers to put its December order on hold. The court ruled 4-3 on Dec. 22 that the current maps, drawn by Republicans, are unconstitutional and must be […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama can enforce a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, appeals court rules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama can begin immediately enforcing a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender people under 19, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, granting the state’s request to stay a preliminary injunction that had blocked enforcement of the 2022 law. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Pigeons fly above rabbis gathering for a group photo at the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquart...

Associated Press

Who was the revered rabbi cited as inspiration for a tunnel to a basement synagogue in New York?

The basement synagogue that was the scene of a brawl this week between worshippers and New York City police has a long and storied connection with a Brooklyn rabbi who led a global movement and remains revered three decades since his death. The fight broke out Monday when authorities moved in to seal off a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tech innovations that caught our eye at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From electric cars to transparent TVs to the latest accessibility tech and virtual assistants backed by artificial intelligence, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week. The best of it aimed to solve big real-world problems. Some of it aimed […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa man killed after using truck to ram 2 police vehicles at casino, authorities say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man whose truck rammed two police vehicles and then used a chain to swing a metal object at officers was shot to death by police outside of an Iowa casino, state authorities said. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the man killed as 55-year-old Salvador Perez-Garcia of Sioux […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York S...

Associated Press

Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Federal appeals court grants petition for full court to consider Maryland gun law