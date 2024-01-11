Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maryland elections board member resigns after indictment for participating in US Capitol rioting

Jan 11, 2024, 9:59 AM

This image from police body-worn video and contained in the Justice Department statement of facts s...

This image from police body-worn video and contained in the Justice Department statement of facts supporting the arrest of Carlos Ayala, shows Ayala outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Ayala, a Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Maryland, on felony and misdemeanor charges for participating in the Jan. 6 rioting. Michael Summers, the chair of the Maryland elections board, said in a statement Thursday, Jan. 11, he has accepted Ayala's immediate resignation. (Department of Justice via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Department of Justice via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections has resigned after being arrested by the FBI this week on felony and misdemeanor charges for participating in rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Carlos Ayala was arrested on Tuesday in Maryland, according to court records. He was charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor charges and released on personal recognizance.

Michael Summers, the chair of the state elections board, said in a statement Thursday he has accepted Ayala’s immediate resignation.

James Trusty, a lawyer representing Ayala, declined to comment.

Ayala, of Salisbury, Maryland, was appointed to the board two years after the riot in 2023 by Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat. Ayala was recommended to the governor by the Maryland Republican Party. He was confirmed by the Maryland Senate after the chamber rejected the previous nomination of another potential appointee.

Senate President Bill Ferguson described the arrest as “incredibly surprising and distressing.” The Baltimore Democrat said when he spoke to Ayala during the confirmation process “he certainly didn’t seem like someone that would have participated in such activities.”

“When democracy is under threat, we can’t make any assumptions,” Ferguson said. “Nothing is predetermined.”

Nicole Beus Harris, the chair of the Maryland Republican Party, said in a statement that the party “believes in the 1st Amendment and in the American principle that one is innocent until proven guilty.”

“That said, Mr. Ayala did choose to resign because he believes that the 2024 elections process and the State Board of Elections is extremely important and should not be muddied with distraction,” said Harris, who is the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican representative.

The board, which ensures compliance with Maryland and federal election laws, is comprised of five members who serve four-year terms. They represent both major political parties — three of the majority and two of the minority.

State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican, introduced Ayala at a Maryland Senate hearing in March 2023 as “a very well-respected business and community leader.” She said Ayala has held key roles with Perdue Farms, including director of international operations, general manager of Perdue China and also vice president international for all of Perdue.

Ayala told the panel of senators he would be honored to serve, “ensuring that people have fair and equal access to polls — super important.”

Ayala, 52, allegedly was identified among a group of rioters illegally gathered on restricted Capitol grounds near scaffolding erected for the inauguration, according to court records. He allegedly wore a sweatshirt hood, and he carried a black and white flag affixed to a PVC pipe flagpole bearing the words “We the People” and “DEFEND.” Featured prominently on the flag was an image of an M-16-style rifle.

Ayala is seen on video footage climbing over police barricades and making his way to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol as rioters overran the police lines on the stairs adjacent to the scaffolding, according to a news release from federal prosecutors. Ayala then moved toward the front of the crowd gathered outside the Senate wing door of the Capitol, the release said.

Closed-circuit television footage from inside the U.S. Capitol, near the Senate wing door, shows Ayala waving his flag inside one of the windows next to the door. A U.S. Capitol Police officer then motioned Ayala away from the window.

Authorities say Ayala then moved toward a door, which had been previously breached by rioters and where officers had erected a barricade.

Video footage shows a rioter in the same area where Ayala was present, jabbing a flag and flagpole at an officer, who proceeded to grab the flagpole and pull the flag into the building to prevent the rioter from knocking the officer’s shield away or injuring other officers, the news release said.

The flag matched the description of Ayala’s flag, which he was holding moments before, according to court records.

Less than 30 seconds after the altercation during which the officer pulled Ayala’s flag into the building, the Senate wing door was breached by rioters and pulled open, court records say. Within seconds of rioters opening the door, a PVC pipe with no flag attached was thrown through the open door, striking at least one officer.

Body-worn camera footage from approximately 2:51 p.m. shows that Ayala paced in front of officers who had assembled on the Upper West Terrace to clear rioters from the area, according to the news release. Ayala walked the length of the police line, gestured at the officers and said, “Join us!”

More than 1,200 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Approximately 900 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted after trials decided by a jury or judge. Over 750 of them have been sentenced, with nearly 500 receiving some term of imprisonment, according to data compiled by The Associated Press.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Kunzelman contributed to this report from Silver Spring, Maryland.

United States News

Associated Press

Maine man pleads guilty in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A Maine man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder charges, admitting he tried to kill three New York Police Department officers when he attacked them with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve a year ago. Trevor Bickford, 20, of Wells, Maine, entered the plea in Manhattan federal […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Democrat announces long-shot campaign for North Dakota’s only U.S. House seat

A Democratic military veteran is seeking North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat, aiming for an upset in a state where Republicans hold every statewide and congressional office and Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since Heidi Heitkamp’s U.S. Senate victory in 2012. “It is time to elect a pro-union, pro-choice, and pro-democracy leader to represent […]

31 minutes ago

This LIDAR image provided by researchers in January 2024 shows complexes of rectangular platforms a...

Associated Press

Archeologists map lost cities in Ecuadorian Amazon, settlements that lasted 1,000 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Archeologists have uncovered a cluster of lost cities in the Amazon rainforest that was home to at least 10,000 farmers around 2,000 years ago. A series of earthen mounds and buried roads in Ecuador was first noticed more than two decades ago by archaeologist Stéphen Rostain. But at the time, ” I […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio woman who miscarried on home toilet is not criminally liable, grand jury says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman facing a criminal charge for her handling of a home miscarriage will not be charged, a grand jury decided Thursday. The Trumbull County prosecutor’s office said grand jurors declined to return an indictment for abuse of a corpse against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren, resolving a case that […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

St. Paul makes history with all-female city council, a rarity among large U.S. cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali looked out at her fellow council members at their initial meeting this week, she saw all the members’ seats were occupied by women — a first for Minnesota’s capital city. Experts who track women in politics said St. Paul, with a population […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Microscopic fibers link couple to 5-year-old son’s strangulation 34 years ago, sheriff says

Investigators long thought a 5-year-old South Carolina boy found strangled in 1989 was killed by his father and stepmother. But it took 34 years of scientific advancement to link microscopic fibers found on the boy’s shirt to a ligature that investigators located at the couple’s home, a sheriff said. Victor Lee Turner, 69, and Megan […]

42 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Maryland elections board member resigns after indictment for participating in US Capitol rioting