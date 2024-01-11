Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maine man pleads guilty in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square

Jan 11, 2024, 12:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A Maine man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder charges, admitting he tried to kill three New York Police Department officers when he attacked them with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve a year ago.

Trevor Bickford, 20, of Wells, Maine, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to three attempted murder charges and three charges of assaulting U.S. employees or officers. Together, the charges carry a potential penalty of up to 120 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for April 11.

“On Dec. 31, 2022, I attempted to kill three NYPD officers with a knife while they were working in Manhattan,” Bickford said after he was asked to describe his crimes. “I know what I did was wrong and I’m sorry.”

Authorities have said the officers were injured when they were attacked by Bickford on the edge of the high-security zone where revelers were screened before entering the blocks around Times Square. The attack occurred about two hours before the new year began.

Bickford shouted “Allahu akbar” — the Arabic phrase for God is great — before striking the officers in the head with the machete and trying to grab an officer’s gun, authorities said. One officer suffered a fractured skull.

All three officers were injured in the attack. Bickford was shot in the shoulder by police and taken to a hospital. Authorities say he had studied radical Islamic ideology and decided to wage jihad against U.S. officials.

During the plea proceeding, Judge P. Kevin Castel questioned Bickford, who confirmed that it was true that he was pleading guilty without any kind of agreement with prosecutors.

At the outset of the hearing, Bickford said he was taking three medications for treatment of schizoaffective disorder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Kushner told the judge that evidence in the case included the foot-long (30-centimeter) machete as well as post-arrest statements in which Bickford left “no doubt” that he attacked the officers because they were military-age men.

The officers, she said, were part of a joint task force of city and federal officers assigned to protect the city on New Year’s Eve.

She said Bickford had intended to kill “as many as possible” of the men in uniform that he came across.

Kushner said he had intended to die a martyr in the attack and believed it was unsuccessful because nobody died.

The prosecutor said Bickford had originally intended to go overseas and fight alongside terrorists there but eventually decided to carry out an attack in the United States instead. She said he told investigators that he had walked around Times Square before the attack, “trying to figure out the right time to kill.”

After the plea, Bickford was returned to a federal facility, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He still faces state charges in connection with the attack.

United States News

Associated Press

Democrat announces long-shot campaign for North Dakota’s only U.S. House seat

A Democratic military veteran is seeking North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat, aiming for an upset in a state where Republicans hold every statewide and congressional office and Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since Heidi Heitkamp’s U.S. Senate victory in 2012. “It is time to elect a pro-union, pro-choice, and pro-democracy leader to represent […]

15 minutes ago

This LIDAR image provided by researchers in January 2024 shows complexes of rectangular platforms a...

Associated Press

Archeologists map lost cities in Ecuadorian Amazon, settlements that lasted 1,000 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Archeologists have uncovered a cluster of lost cities in the Amazon rainforest that was home to at least 10,000 farmers around 2,000 years ago. A series of earthen mounds and buried roads in Ecuador was first noticed more than two decades ago by archaeologist Stéphen Rostain. But at the time, ” I […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio woman who miscarried on home toilet is not criminally liable, grand jury says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman facing a criminal charge for her handling of a home miscarriage will not be charged, a grand jury decided Thursday. The Trumbull County prosecutor’s office said grand jurors declined to return an indictment for abuse of a corpse against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren, resolving a case that […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

St. Paul makes history with all-female city council, a rarity among large U.S. cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali looked out at her fellow council members at their initial meeting this week, she saw all the members’ seats were occupied by women — a first for Minnesota’s capital city. Experts who track women in politics said St. Paul, with a population […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Microscopic fibers link couple to 5-year-old son’s strangulation 34 years ago, sheriff says

Investigators long thought a 5-year-old South Carolina boy found strangled in 1989 was killed by his father and stepmother. But it took 34 years of scientific advancement to link microscopic fibers found on the boy’s shirt to a ligature that investigators located at the couple’s home, a sheriff said. Victor Lee Turner, 69, and Megan […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Murder trial begins months after young woman driven into wrong driveway shot in upstate New York

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — An attorney for an upstate New York man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman who was with a group of friends who mistakenly turned into his backcountry driveway called it a “terrible accident” involving a defective gun as arguments in his murder trial began Thursday. Kevin Monahan, 66, is […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Maine man pleads guilty in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square