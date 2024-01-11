Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dead, man hospitalized after they were hit by SUV while crossing Phoenix street

Jan 11, 2024, 9:54 AM | Updated: 9:56 am

Yellow tape that says Police Line Do Not Cross at a nighttime crime scene...

Two people were hit by an SUV while they crossed 44th Street in east Phoenix on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

PHOENIX – A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured when they were hit by an SUV while crossing an east Phoenix street Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a vehicle collision call near 44th Street and Osborn Road, between Indian School and Thomas roads, around 6:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found two people lying in the roadway and a white SUV stopped nearby.

Fire department responders rendered aid to the injured individuals and took them to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman, whose identity was not released, later died.

“Detectives responded to investigate the collision and learned both the man and the woman were crossing 44th Street when they were struck by the SUV as it was heading southbound on 44th Street,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

