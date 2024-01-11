PHOENIX — A car crash in northeast Phoenix left two people seriously injured Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the crash at 44th Street and Osborn Road around 6:45 p.m.

Police found a man and woman on the ground. The fire department then transported both to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle and a driver involved in the collision remained on the scene, according to Phoenix PD.

Officers are currently investigating the collision. Drivers should expect restrictions in the area until the investigation is complete.

Police said they expect the area will be opened up before the morning commute.

This is a developing story.

