ARIZONA NEWS

Too doggone cute: Arizona Humane Society welcomes first puppy litter of 2024

Jan 11, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A shelter dog named Cookie gave birth to 10 puppies this week, marking the Arizona Humane Society’s first litter of the year.

AHS referred to the pups as “Sprinkles” in honor of their mother, whose owner surrendered her. Cookie was pregnant when emergency vet rescue technicians brought her in.

Cookie gave birth to the Pit bull puppies on Jan. 8 at the “Mutternity Suites,” AHS said.

AHS introduced the newborns to the world in a video released on Wednesday, which shows the newborns lounging around with colorful ribbons.

The nonprofit is looking for foster homes where Cookie and her babies can relax.

They’re one of many litters looking for safe places to stay. The AHS website has more information.

