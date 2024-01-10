Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Small-town Nebraska voters remove school board member who tried to pull books from libraries

Jan 10, 2024, 4:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Voters decided to remove a small-town Nebraska school member from office after she tried to have dozens of books pulled from school libraries.

More than 1,600 Plattsmouth voters supported recalling Terri Cunningham-Swanson in a mail-in election this week. The Omaha World-Herald reported that about 1,000 people voted to keep her on the board she joined a year ago.

Cunningham-Swanson led an effort to have about 50 books removed from school libraries because of concerns about sexual content and adult themes in them. Some students protested and one librarian resigned after the books were pulled from library shelves while they were being reviewed.

Ultimately, only one book — “Triangles” by Ellen Hopkins that focuses on three women, including one whose marriage falls apart after she engages in extramarital sex — was pulled from the shelves. Eleven other books were put in a restricted section that students need parent permission to check books out from. More than 30 other books were kept on general library shelves.

When the book review was discussed at a fall meeting, other board members pointed out that the books that were challenged were rarely checked out in the Plattsmouth district, which is about 20 miles south of Omaha.

A judge recently blocked key parts of an Iowa law that bans public school libraries and classrooms from having practically any book that depicts sexual activity. Similar efforts to pass legislation around the U.S. have typically been backed by Republican lawmakers.

Jayden Speed, who led the campaign to recall Cunningham-Swanson, said the recall results were exciting.

“This has been a grassroots campaign, and it looks like Plattsmouth voters have rejected book-banning and the extremism that Terri and people like her have been pushing.”

But Cunningham-Swanson had said that voters should not have been surprised by her effort because she had expressed her concerns before she was voted into office. The slogan on her website opposing the recall urged residents to vote “no to obscenity in our schools, no to sexualizing students, no to woke ideologues, no to political bullies and no to the recall.”

“People that voted for me should have been very well informed on who I was and what I was going to do,” she said in a video posted to her website.

United States News

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Air...

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes through Saturday for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling through Saturday all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes like the one that suffered an in-flight blowout of a fuselage panel last week as it waits for new instructions from Boeing and federal officials on how to inspect the fleet.

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

First endangered Florida panther death of 2024 reported

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have reported the first endangered Florida panther death of 2024. The 1-year-old male was found dead Tuesday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road north of LaBelle in Hendry County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. A total of 13 Florida panthers were reported killed […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Gov. Laura Kelly calls for Medicaid expansion, offers tax cut plan that speeds up end of grocery tax

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly renewed her call Wednesday to expand Medicaid and countered an anticipated single-rate flat income tax for individuals with a plan that would instead cut taxes by doing things like accelerating the phasing out of the state’s sales tax on groceries. Kelly said in her annual State of the State address that […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Panel of judges says a First Amendment challenge to Maryland’s digital ad tax should be considered

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court directed a lower federal court on Wednesday to consider the merits of a challenge to Maryland’s first-in-the-nation digital advertising tax on First Amendment grounds, while agreeing that three other challenges should be dismissed. It’s a law that attorneys for Big Tech have contended unfairly targets companies like […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmaker seeks to block November ballot effort outlawing taxpayer money for private schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker behind a new law that would divert millions in state income tax to scholarships for private school tuition is now seeking to have an effort to repeal the law yanked from the November ballot. Currently, state voters are set to decide next year whether public money can go […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio House overrides Republican governor’s veto of ban on gender affirming care for minors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-dominated Ohio House voted Wednesday to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors and restricting transgender women’s and girls’ participation on sports teams, a move LGBTQ+ activists say would severely restrict the everyday lives of transgender youth in the state. The override propels closer […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Small-town Nebraska voters remove school board member who tried to pull books from libraries