ARIZONA NEWS

27 units damaged in fire at West Valley apartment complex

Jan 10, 2024, 6:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Nearly 30 units were damaged in a fire at a West Valley apartment complex on Jan. 10, 2024. (Rural Metro Photo)

PHOENIX — Nearly 30 units were damaged in a fire at a West Valley apartment complex on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Crews from Rural Metro Fire first responded to the scene near 83rd and Glendale avenues around 9:30 a.m. and immediately requested more help, the department said.

Glendale firefighters arrived as heavy smoke and fire was coming from the two-story multi-family building.

All occupants and their animals were evacuated safely, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews were then able to put out the fire.

Early reports say the fire was started after a bathroom exhaust fan was left running and overheated.

Residents from all 27 damaged units are being assisted by the American Red Cross disaster assistance team, who will help with temporary housing and resources.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

