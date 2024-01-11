Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Lottery player wins $240,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot

Jan 11, 2024, 4:15 AM

Arizona Lottery player wins $240,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot...

A shopper at a Tucson convenience store won $240,000, the Arizona Lottery announced Tuesday. (Arizona Lottery Photo/via YouTube)

(Arizona Lottery Photo/via YouTube)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One Arizona lottery player won a six-figure Fantasy 5 jackpot on Tuesday.

The $240,000 ticket came from a Fast Market store in Tucson, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The convenience store that sold the winning ticket was near Oracle Road and Golder Ranch Drive.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers, which were 3, 19, 30, 31 and 32.

The game’s top prize resets to $50,000 after every jackpot.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

What are the odds of winning the Fantasy 5 jackpot?

Fantasy 5 lottery tickets cost $1 and drawings are from Monday through Sunday.

The overall odds for players to win a cash prize are around 1 in 9.62, according to the lottery’s website.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 749,398.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

