Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman, 94, who drew national attention for fending off developers in her island community has died

Jan 10, 2024, 3:16 PM

Josephine Wright poses in her yard facing a barren plot under development in Hilton Head Island, S....

Josephine Wright poses in her yard facing a barren plot under development in Hilton Head Island, S.C., June 2023. Wright, who drew national attention from the likes of Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg as she fought off developers in her final years, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at her Hilton Head home surrounded by loved ones, according to a publicist for her family. She was 94. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/James Pollard)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A woman on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island who drew national attention from stars such as Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg as she fought off developers in her final years has died, according to a publicist for her family. She was 94.

Josephine Wright came to embody the development pressures displacing residents of historic African American communities in the beautiful South Carolina coastal town and around the country. An investment firm sued her early last year over alleged property encroachments on a proposed 147-unit neighborhood near land her late husband’s family had owned for more than a century.

“Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts,” the family wrote in a statement after her death Sunday at her Hilton Head home. A cause of death was not mentioned.

Wright moved around 30 years ago from New York City to the historic Gullah neighborhood of Jonesville — named for a Black Civil War veteran who escaped slavery and purchased land there. She and her late husband sought peace while he suffered from Parkinson’s disease. The couple thought they’d found the perfect quiet place in the same spot where his ancestors once took refuge.

The Brooklyn-born matriarch was a dedicated community participant and a hard-working woman. She raised seven children and recounted terms as president of three different Parent Teacher Associations. She returned twice to school for certificates in computer science and insurance. She also helped out her husband’s law office until he could afford a secretary and worked for a time in the New York City Department of Transportation’s legal department.

“You have run your race and fought an incredible fight!” Perry, the actor and filmmaker, wrote in an Instagram post. “Journey well my dear lady. You have inspired me.”

The Hilton Head home became a “sanctuary” for a family that totals some four remaining children, 40 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, two Cockapoo dogs and a Shih Tzu, according to Charise Graves, one of Wright’s granddaughters, who spoke with The Associated Press last summer.

Graves fondly recalled trips there as a teenager.

“Everybody comes here, everybody visits,” she said.

The hope was that future generations would also enjoy it. Whether they’ll withstand the developer’s lawsuit, or any future growth, remains to be seen. According to the most recently published online court records, a third party had been appointed to resolve the dispute. Altimese Nichole, the family’s public relations representative, said conversations about a settlement are ongoing.

Wright held strong against offers to give up the land.

“Why haven’t I? Because I want to keep my property and I don’t want to sell,” Wright told The Associated Press last summer of the offers she’d declined in recent years.

“I just want to be able to live here in this sanctuary with a free mind,” Wright said.

—-

Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Associated Press

Ohio House overrides Republican governor’s veto of ban on gender affirming care for minors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-dominated Ohio House voted Wednesday to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors and restricting transgender women’s and girls’ participation on sports teams, a move LGBTQ+ activists say would severely restrict the everyday lives of transgender youth in the state. The override propels closer […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Montana fire chief who had refused vaccine mandate in Washington state charged in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Montana fire chief who lost a previous job over a coronavirus vaccine mandate was charged Wednesday with spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors say that Frank Dahlquist sprayed “an orange-colored chemical agent” directly into the face of one […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘Obamacare’ sign-ups surge to 20 million, days before open enrollment closes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some 20 million people have signed up for health insurance this year through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, a record-breaking figure. President Joe Biden will likely proclaim those results regularly on the campaign trail for months to come as former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, vows to dismantle the Obama-era program. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Longest currently serving state senator in US plans to retire in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The longest currently serving state senator in the U.S. doesn’t plan to run for office again this year in South Carolina. Democratic Rep. Nikki Setzler was elected to the Senate in 1976 and has served ever since. He said after prayerful consideration he knew it was time to end his 47 […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Searches under way following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Search teams were deployed following an avalanche Wednesday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said. The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, the resort said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,” […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes through Saturday for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling through Saturday all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes like the one that suffered an in-flight blowout of a fuselage panel last week as it waits for new instructions from Boeing and federal officials on how to inspect the fleet. The development came as signs indicate some travelers might try […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Woman, 94, who drew national attention for fending off developers in her island community has died