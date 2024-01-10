Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Subway train derails in Coney Island, no injuries reported

Jan 10, 2024, 12:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A train derailed on an elevated New York City subway track Wednesday, causing no injuries but leaving passengers stuck in carriages on the rail line that runs above a Coney Island street until they could be evacuated about an hour later.

The incident comes almost a week after a collision and derailment in Manhattan that caused minor injuries to more than 20 people.

In the latest derailment, wheels on an F train bound for Manhattan came off the track that runs above West 6th Street between the 8th Street and Neptune Avenue stations in Brooklyn about 12:20 p.m., said Meghan Keegan, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Two rescue trains were sent to pull up alongside each side of the stalled train, and all 37 people on board, including three crew members, were evacuated in an hour-long operation, New York City Fire Department Division Chief Michael Mandala said at a press briefing.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. But Richard Davey, president of New York City transit for the MTA, said at a press briefing later Wednesday afternoon it looked like there may have been a “track issue,” and the agency would check to see that the track was straight.

“I realize that we had issues obviously last week as well, and we’ll get to the bottom of whatever this is. But at this point, from the collision we had last week and derailment today don’t seem like they’re connected at all,” Davey said.

A crane would be sent in to rerail the train, Davey said.

Service was suspended in both directions between the end of the F line in Coney Island and the Kings Highway stop in neighboring Gravesend.

