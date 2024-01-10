Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Longest currently serving state senator in US plans to retire in South Carolina

Jan 10, 2024, 12:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The longest currently serving state senator in the U.S. doesn’t plan to run for office again this year in South Carolina.

Democratic Rep. Nikki Setzler was elected to the Senate in 1976 and has served ever since. He said after prayerful consideration he knew it was time to end his 47 years of public service in the Senate and find a new journey.

“Serving the people of South Carolina has been the honor of a lifetime. Thank you for your faith in me, for the opportunity to serve you and for taking this journey with me,” Setzler said in an opinion piece published in The State newspaper.

When Setzler came to the Senate in 1977, there were 43 Democrats and three Republicans. Today there are 30 Republicans 15 Democrats and an independent.

Setzler remained a Democrat even as his district, anchored in the Lexington County suburbs west of Columbia, became one of the most Republican-dominated areas in the state and many fellow Democrats changed parties.

Setzler spent eight years as Senate Minority Leader. He was known as a level-headed voice and someone who would keep a deal and a secret.

Current Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said Setzler was instrumental in helping the state get through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and when the state-owned utility Santee Cooper got tied up with private utility South Carolina Electric & Gas in a proposed nuclear plant that cost billions of dollars and never produced a watt of power.

Setzler became a vital voice in the minority during budget work, trusted by longtime Republican committee chairmen who run the Senate Finance Committee.

Setzler said he was proudest to bring 4-year-old kindergarten to the state, raise teacher pay, expand roads and highways as the state adds well over 1 million people and set aside money to conserve land.

“This journey has not been about accolades or awards. It’s been about making a difference,” Setzler wrote in the newspaper.

Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census put Setzler and Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian in the same district. And his constituents were increasingly voting for his Republican challengers.

Setzler received 66% of the vote in his first reelection in 1980. It was down to 58% by 2000, when Republicans took over control of the Senate. And the attorney received 54% of the vote to win a 12th term.

In 2023, Setzler became the longest currently serving state senator in the country when North Dakota state Sen. Ray Holmberg left office. Setzler’s colleagues honored him with a resolution.

United States News

Associated Press

Searches under way following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Search teams were deployed following an avalanche Wednesday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said. The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, the resort said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,” […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Welcome to CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. The latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more will be on display, with burgeoning uses […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Couple found dead in blazing hot South Carolina home where furnace appeared to overheat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their South Carolina home where the temperature was about 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) had trouble with their furnace days before their deaths, their family told police. Family members called Spartanburg police Saturday after not hearing from the couple for three days. A police […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a hearing of the Senate Appr...

Associated Press

As the Senate tries to strike a border deal with Mayorkas, House GOP launches effort to impeach him

House Republicans have set their sights on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a retired police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer in 2022. Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of failure to report the crash and was sentenced to 4 […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Boston reaches $2.4 million settlement with female police commander over gender discrimination case

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has reached a $2.4 million settlement with a high ranking female police commander who accused the department of gender discrimination, her lawyer said Wednesday. Beth Donovan, the first woman to reach the rank of deputy superintendent of the police department’s Bureau of Field Services, was demoted to sergeant from deputy superintendent […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Longest currently serving state senator in US plans to retire in South Carolina