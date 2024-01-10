Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Searches under way following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe

Jan 10, 2024, 12:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Search teams were deployed following an avalanche Wednesday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, the resort said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,” the resort said.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, told The Associated Press there are “no confirmed reports” of people trapped but search teams are assessing the area.

The mountain was closed for the day.

Formerly known as Squaw Valley, Palisades is on the western side of Lake Tahoe. The resort was host site for the 1960 winter Olympics.

United States News

Associated Press

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Welcome to CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. The latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more will be on display, with burgeoning uses […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Couple found dead in blazing hot South Carolina home where furnace appeared to overheat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their South Carolina home where the temperature was about 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) had trouble with their furnace days before their deaths, their family told police. Family members called Spartanburg police Saturday after not hearing from the couple for three days. A police […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a hearing of the Senate Appr...

Associated Press

As the Senate tries to strike a border deal with Mayorkas, House GOP launches effort to impeach him

House Republicans have set their sights on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a retired police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer in 2022. Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of failure to report the crash and was sentenced to 4 […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Boston reaches $2.4 million settlement with female police commander over gender discrimination case

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has reached a $2.4 million settlement with a high ranking female police commander who accused the department of gender discrimination, her lawyer said Wednesday. Beth Donovan, the first woman to reach the rank of deputy superintendent of the police department’s Bureau of Field Services, was demoted to sergeant from deputy superintendent […]

4 hours ago

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis on the debate stage...

Associated Press

As DeSantis and Haley face off in Iowa GOP debate, urgency could spark fireworks

With just five days before the Iowa caucuses, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet on the debate stage.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Searches under way following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe