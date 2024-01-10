PHOENIX – An 18-year-old man reportedly has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a minor in Gilbert.

Christopher Fantastic was booked on one count each of assault with intent to injure and aggravated robbery, according to Maricopa County online jail records. His bond was set at $25,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 17.

Maricopa County court records for the arrest have been sealed.

Fantastic made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning, according to ABC15. A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecutor said the attack was planned and caused a minor to be injured, the TV station reported.

Last month, the Gilbert Police Department circulated photos of suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred Aug. 18, 2023, in a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street. Multiple local media outlets have reported that Fantastic was arrested in that case.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the arrest was related to the violent East Valley gang known as the Gilbert Goons.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg told town leaders Tuesday night that the department was investigating nine active cases of youth violence.

Media reports and social media speculation have linked the attacks to the Gilbert Goons.

Reports have also linked the gang the fatal assault on Queen Creek high school student Preston Lord. Lord, 16, was attacked outside a Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died of his injuries in a hospital two days later.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.