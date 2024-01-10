Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

18-year-old reportedly arrested in connection with violent assault in Gilbert

Jan 10, 2024, 11:37 AM

Mugshot of Arizona assault suspect Christopher Fantastic...

Christopher Fantastic has been booked on one count each of assault with intent to injure and aggravated robbery, according to Maricopa County online jail records. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Facebook/Gilbert Police Department Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Facebook/Gilbert Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An 18-year-old man reportedly has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a minor in Gilbert.

Christopher Fantastic was booked on one count each of assault with intent to injure and aggravated robbery, according to Maricopa County online jail records. His bond was set at $25,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 17.

Maricopa County court records for the arrest have been sealed.

Fantastic made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning, according to ABC15. A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecutor said the attack was planned and caused a minor to be injured, the TV station reported.

RELATED STORIES

Last month, the Gilbert Police Department circulated photos of suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred Aug. 18, 2023, in a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street. Multiple local media outlets have reported that Fantastic was arrested in that case.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the arrest was related to the violent East Valley gang known as the Gilbert Goons.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg told town leaders Tuesday night that the department was investigating nine active cases of youth violence.

Media reports and social media speculation have linked the attacks to the Gilbert Goons.

Reports have also linked the gang the fatal assault on Queen Creek high school student Preston Lord. Lord, 16, was attacked outside a Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died of his injuries in a hospital two days later.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A sign on the wall of the White Castle in Tempe, Arizona, proclaims the hamburger chain as "The Hom...

Kevin Stone

White Castle to open its first West Valley hamburger restaurant

Five years after White Castle entered the Arizona market, the beloved hamburger shop is planning to open its first West Valley location.

2 hours ago

A person wearing a hat, gloves and heavy coat pulls up a hood...

Kevin Stone

Another blast of cold air to hit metro Phoenix this week, but relief is in sight

Valley residents should brace for another blast of chilly air this week before temperatures return to normal for this time of year.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

ZooLights in Phoenix wrapping up holiday season this week

Haven't had the chance to see the Phoenix Zoo Lights this holiday season? The last days to see the it are taking place this week.

4 hours ago

A memorial for University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner is seen outside the school's Departme...

Associated Press

Family of slain University of Arizona professor reaches multimillion-dollar agreement with school

The family of a University of Arizona professor who was fatally shot on campus in the fall of 2022 has reached a multimillion-dollar agreement with the school.

5 hours ago

Photo of the Yucca Tap Room and neighboring businesses in Danelle Plaza on Southern Avenue in Tempe...

Kevin Stone

Tempe working with developers to revitalize historic Danelle Plaza shopping center

Tempe officials are working with developers to revitalize the historic Danelle Plaza shopping center, home of the iconic Yucca Tap Room.

7 hours ago

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Town Council approves teen violence subcommittee after heated debate

The Gilbert Town Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to create a new subcommittee to deal with the recent spike in teen violence in the East Valley.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

18-year-old reportedly arrested in connection with violent assault in Gilbert