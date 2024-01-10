Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

For IRS, backlogs and identity theft are still problems despite funding boost, watchdog says

Jan 10, 2024, 8:02 AM

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. Th...

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS is still too slow to process amended tax returns, answer taxpayer phone calls and resolve identity theft cases, according to an independent watchdog within the agency. The organization sent a report to Congress Wednesday that the backlog of unprocessed amended returns has quadrupled from 500,000 in 2019 to 1.9 million in October last year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is still too slow in processing amended tax returns, answering taxpayer phone calls and resolving identity theft cases, according to an independent watchdog within the agency.

The federal tax collector needs to improve its processing and taxpayer correspondence issues despite a massive boost in funding provided by the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, according to an annual report Wednesday to Congress from Erin M. Collins, who leads the organization assigned to protect taxpayers’ rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

The report serves as a reality check of sorts as IRS leaders say the funding boost is producing big improvements in services to taxpayers. GOP critics, meanwhile, are trying try to claw back some of the money and painting the agency as an over-zealous enforcer of the tax code.

The IRS is experiencing “extraordinary delays” in assisting identity theft victims, taking nearly 19 months to resolve self-reported cases, which the report calls “unconscionable” since a delay in receiving a refund can worsen financial hardships.

Additionally, the backlog of unprocessed amended returns has quadrupled from 500,000 in 2019 to 1.9 million in October last year. And taxpayer correspondence cases have more than doubled over the same period, from 1.9 million to 4.3 million, according to the report.

The report also says IRS employees answered only 35% of all calls received, despite the agency claiming 85%. The IRS doesn’t include calls where the taxpayer hangs up before being placed into a calling queue.

And while the agency has been on a hiring spree — thousands of workers since 2022 — the new employees are in need of proper training, the report says. The 2023 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey shows that a quarter of IRS employees don’t think they receive adequate training to perform their jobs well.

“It is critical that the IRS make comprehensive training a priority and ensure that new hires receive adequate training before they are assigned to tasks with taxpayer impact,” Collins said.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said in a statement that the Taxpayer Advocate “raises a number of very important areas that we are looking at to make improvements” with Inflation Reduction Act funding.

“Many of these issues identified in her report ultimately depend on adequate IRS resources,” he said. “This is another reason why the Inflation Reduction Act funding and our annual appropriations are so critical to making transformational changes to the IRS to help taxpayers and the nation.”

The federal tax collection agency originally received an $80 billion infusion of funds under the Inflation Reduction Act but that money is vulnerable to potential cutbacks.

Last year’s debt ceiling and budget cuts deal between Republicans and the White House resulted in $1.4 billion rescinded from the agency and a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other nondefense programs.

Collins said in the report that she believes some of the law’s funding that was provided for enforcement should be redirected to improving taxpayer services “to enable the IRS to make the changes necessary to transform the taxpayer experience and modernize its IT systems in the next few years.”

“I encourage the IRS to put more emphasis on reducing its paper processing backlog in 2024,” Collins said in her report.

The report comes shortly after the IRS announced that the 2024 filing season begins on Jan. 29. Agency leaders say better customer service and tech options will be available to taxpayers and most refunds should be issued in less than 21 days.

The agency has been pulling itself out of decades of underfunding — by the end of the 2021 filing season, it faced a backlog of over 35 million tax returns that required manual data entry or employee review.

Last April, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel released details of IRS plans to use its IRA money for improved operations, pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand the agency’s ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers.

Additional money for the IRS has been politically controversial since 2013, when the agency during the Obama administration was found to have scrutinized political groups that applied for tax-exempt status. A report by the Treasury Department’s internal watchdog found that both conservative and liberal groups were chosen for close review

United States News

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a hearing of the Senate Appr...

Associated Press

As the Senate tries to strike a border deal with Mayorkas, House GOP launches effort to impeach him

House Republicans have set their sights on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a retired police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer in 2022. Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of failure to report the crash and was sentenced to 4 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Boston reaches $2.4 million settlement with female police commander over gender discrimination case

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has reached a $2.4 million settlement with a high ranking female police commander who accused the department of gender discrimination, her lawyer said Wednesday. Beth Donovan, the first woman to reach the rank of deputy superintendent of the police department’s Bureau of Field Services, was demoted to sergeant from deputy superintendent […]

2 hours ago

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis on the debate stage...

Associated Press

As DeSantis and Haley face off in Iowa GOP debate, urgency could spark fireworks

With just five days before the Iowa caucuses, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet on the debate stage.

3 hours ago

File - Assembly line worker Janice DeBono looks over a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV at the General Motor...

Associated Press

For consumers shopping for an EV, new rules mean fewer models qualify for a tax credit

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. consumers looking to get a tax credit on an electric vehicle purchase have fewer models to choose from under new rules that limit the countries where automakers can buy battery parts and minerals — a potential blow to efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions from autos. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont...

Associated Press

Carbon pollution is down in the US, but not fast enough to meet Biden’s 2030 goal, new report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate-altering pollution from greenhouse gases declined by nearly 2% in the United States in 2023, even as the economy expanded at a faster clip, a new report finds. The decline, while “a step in the right direction,” is far below the rate needed to meet President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut U.S. […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

For IRS, backlogs and identity theft are still problems despite funding boost, watchdog says