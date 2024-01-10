Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Secrecy surrounding the defense secretary’s hospitalization has put the White House on the defensive

Jan 9, 2024, 10:33 PM

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yo...

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after their meeting about Israel's military operation in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 18, 2023. The White House chief of staff on Tuesday ordered Cabinet members or secretaries to notify his office if they ever can't perform their duties, as the Biden administration, reeling from learning of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's surprise illness last week, mounts a policy review. (AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration pledged from day one to restore truth and transparency to the federal government — but now it’s facing a maelstrom of criticism and credibility questions after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization was kept secret for days, even from the White House.

The controversy has prompted a government-wide review of what protocols are in place to prevent such failures and the Pentagon is scrutinizing its own procedures following the extraordinary lapse, which left even Austin’s top deputies unaware of his condition for days. Senior congressional Republicans are investigating whether Austin ignored legal requirements to inform Congress, and Biden administration officials are privately fuming about Austin’s lack of disclosure, believing it to be an unforced error that undercuts the president’s message of restoring competency through his administration.

The prolonged focus on a senior official’s medical secrecy is also shedding an unwelcome spotlight on Biden’s own health, which already was under scrutiny as the oldest president in history seeks another term and faces regular questions and concerns from voters about his age. Combined, the questions over transparency and health have put the White House on the defensive for days as the election year opens and have given ammunition to Biden political opponents who question whether his administration is living up to its pledges of competency.

The Pentagon disclosed Tuesday afternoon, after days of silence on Austin’s medical diagnosis, that the secretary has prostate cancer. Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the disease, but developed a urinary tract infection a week later and was admitted into intensive care. He remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine screening in early December, but the White House insisted that no one there, including Biden, knew about the diagnosis until Tuesday.

“I think we all recognize — and I think the Pentagon has been very, very honest with themselves — about the challenge to credibility by what has transpired here, and by how hard it was for them to be fully transparent with the American people,” John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said Tuesday. “We all recognize that this didn’t unfold the way it should have — on so many levels.”

There is no government-wide policy in the Biden administration on how absences of Cabinet officials should be handled, according to people familiar with the matter, although there is a general expectation that the White House should be made aware of such circumstances. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss government practices.

While there is no statutory requirement for public officials to disclose their medical histories, it has become common practice for presidential and vice presidential candidates and incumbents to do so. Many choose to share more about their health than a private citizen would.

Other top figures, though, have opted to remain cagey about their health, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after recent incidents in which he froze up, and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who delayed revealing the recurrence of pancreatic cancer or the seriousness of her condition before her death weeks ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Disclosures to the public about a Cabinet official’s absence have varied between federal agencies. For instance, the Justice Department in 2022 announced that Attorney General Merrick Garland would undergo surgery to remove enlarged prostate tissue a week in advance of his procedure.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg cleared his parental leave with the White House after he and his husband adopted twins in 2021, but the leave was not disclosed publicly until he had returned to work.

Multiple current and former officials said White Houses generally aim to keep closer tabs on the whereabouts of the secretaries of state and defense due to their prominent positions in the line of presidential succession, and particularly in the case of the Pentagon.

Cedric Leighton, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, noted that the chain of command for the U.S. military runs from the president through his defense secretary to the combatant commanders, who then execute orders that could include command and control of any potential use of nuclear weapons.

He said it was “imperative” that the president, top administration and military officials, select members of Congress and even key allied counterparts be notified of even a temporary absence.

“It’s highly unusual for any Cabinet secretary not to notify the president, the White House chief of staff, or the NSC of any absence, especially a medical one,” he added.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, in a Tuesday memo to Cabinet secretaries, directed them to report back by Friday on any existing procedures for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss of communication. He also is requiring agencies to provide notice if an agency expects a circumstance in which a Cabinet head can’t perform his or her duties.

The matter is expected to be discussed at a previously scheduled meeting Wednesday with Zients and Cabinet members, according to a person familiar with the plans granted anonymity to speak about a private gathering.

The White House also reiterated this week that it is committed to releasing medical information about Biden promptly.

Biden last underwent a physical in February 2023, when his doctor declared him to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit.” A skin lesion removed from his chest was later found to be a basal cell carcinoma, among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer.

Biden transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris for one hour and 25 minutes in 2021 when he was under anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy. The White House provided advance notice that he was undergoing the procedure, but waited until Biden awoke before saying precisely when he was unconscious.

The president last year began using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea. His use of the machine was only disclosed to the public after journalists spotted telltale indents on his face from the CPAP mask.

Biden’s sleep apnea diagnosis was first revealed in medical reports in 2008, but it did not appear in medical write-ups of the physical he took when he ran for the White House in 2020, or of the two physicals he underwent since taking office in 2021.

The Austin incident has sparked bipartisan criticism from lawmakers who have numerous questions about how his condition could have been kept secret from the White House, Capitol Hill and the public.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday that Austin’s lack of disclosure to key lawmakers about his condition and transferring of duties to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks was a “clear violation of the law.” Congress was not told until Friday afternoon of Austin’s hospitalization, the Pentagon has said, a day after Biden and national security adviser Jake Sullivan were informed.

Wicker’s aides said a federal law governing vacancies requires Congress to be informed immediately if a Senate-confirmed official dies, resigns or is otherwise unable to carry out the duties of the office. A March 1999 opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel said the requirement could apply to sickness in such circumstances.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he was not satisfied with the Pentagon’s explanations so far and called for the Senate Armed Services Committee to look into the matter, potentially with a hearing.

“He owes Congress and the American people additional facts to ensure us that he can continue to serve,” Blumenthal said.

In the House, Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers on Tuesday sent letters to Austin, Hicks and Kelly Magsamen, Austin’s chief of staff, demanding a detailed accounting of what transpired regarding notification and operational impacts during the secretary’s hospitalization.

“Someone has to resign or be fired,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., an Army veteran. “Maybe there are more facts to come out that will shed light on who exactly is responsible besides the secretary, but to show such a breakdown in communication and poor judgment in such a simple matter really raises questions about judgment in much bigger matters.”

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont...

Associated Press

Carbon pollution is down in the US, but not fast enough to meet Biden’s 2030 goal, new report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate-altering pollution from greenhouse gases declined by nearly 2% in the United States in 2023, even as the economy expanded at a faster clip, a new report finds. The decline, while “a step in the right direction,” is far below the rate needed to meet President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut U.S. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Northeast seeing heavy rain and winds as storms that walloped much of US roll through region

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A storm packing high winds and heavy rain was sweeping through the Northeast early Wednesday, while wild winter weather elsewhere brought tornadoes and deadly accidents in the Midwest and South, flood threats in Florida and blizzards in the Northwest. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy already declared a state of emergency […]

5 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog's rear end as a message to people wh...

Associated Press

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, known for quirky speeches, will give final one before US Senate run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice once rejected a legislative budget by showing a plate of cow dung he brought from a farm to the state Capitol on a silver platter. He hoisted the hind end of his pet English bulldog in the House chamber in response to criticism. And he was […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capito...

Associated Press

Republicans are taking the first step toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are taking the first step toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena, an extraordinary step from a bitterly contested oversight process that seems likely to result in the U.S. House recommending criminal charges against a member of President Joe Biden’s family. The House Oversight […]

5 hours ago

People stand on an large snow pile in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Iowa Republicans will...

Associated Press

Record-breaking cold threatens to complicate Iowa’s leadoff caucuses as snowy weather cancels events

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — Snow was still piling on top of the 8 inches that had already accumulated when Kadee Miller trekked out to see Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in Waukee. “There were moments on the drive up here, I was like, ‘What are we doing?’” Miller said about her 7-mile (11-kilometer) drive from […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

As DeSantis and Haley face off in Iowa GOP debate, urgency could spark fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Just two Republican presidential candidates, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, will meet on the debate stage Wednesday night. With just five days before the Iowa caucuses, the debate may be their last, best chance to change the trajectory of the race before voting begins. The […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Secrecy surrounding the defense secretary’s hospitalization has put the White House on the defensive