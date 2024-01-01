Close
Advanced Screening: Argylle

Jan 1, 2024, 10:13 AM | Updated: Jan 9, 2024, 1:56 pm

BY PROMOTIONS


Synopsis:

The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Register below for your chance to win tickets to the Advance Screening on Tuesday, January 30!

