Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

St. Mary’s Food Bank taking in citrus donations through April

Jan 9, 2024, 12:04 PM

Citrus fruits on the ground....

St. Mary's Food Bank is accepting citrus fruit donations through the end of April. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — With temperatures in Arizona just right for the citrus harvesting season, the St. Mary’s Food Bank is now accepting donations through the end of April.

Residents can drop off extra fruit from orange, grapefruit, lemon and other citrus trees at both St. Mary’s locations — in Phoenix (2831 N. 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 W. Elm Street) — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Bins will be marked and positioned outside, and anyone that needs assistance unloading donations can be helped by staff members.

The food bank will also host citrus collection events on Feb. 3 and 10 at the Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City and the Shepherd of the Hills in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia.

Why does St. Mary’s Food Bank collect citrus fruit?

Jerry Brown, spokesman for the food bank, told KTAR News on Tuesday that donations are a good way to make sure the food isn’t being wasted and is going to those that need it.

RELATED STORIES

“About one-third of food that St. Mary’s distributes is fresh fruit and vegetables,” Brown said.

“We do that for nutritional reasons … to ensure the food is good food, not just food that fills stomachs, but keeps people healthy.”

It also keeps roof rats and critters from eating fruits that have fallen near homes, Brown said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split panel image showing Ruben Gallego, left, and Kari Lake speaking into microphones...

Kevin Stone

Here’s how much Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake raised last quarter in Arizona’s Senate race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego outraised Kari Lake by over $1 million during the Republican's first quarter as a candidate in Arizona's 2024 U.S. Senate race.

2 hours ago

More electric vehicle charging ports coming to Mesa....

KTAR.com

Nearly $12M going to Mesa for installation of dozens of electric vehicle charging ports

Nearly $12 million was granted to the city of Mesa on Monday to support the expansion of its electric vehicle charging network. 

3 hours ago

Split-panel image of two photos showing Super Snake wearing vibrant colors...

KTAR.com

Public invited to celebration of life for late Valley radio icon Super Snake

The public is invited to attend a celebration of life for Super Snake on Thursday, the late Valley radio icon's family announced.

4 hours ago

A Waymo self-driving SUV stops at a crosswalk...

Kevin Stone

Waymo to start testing rider-only vehicles on Phoenix-area freeways

Metro Phoenix motorists could soon see autonomous vehicles with nobody in the driver’s seat traveling on area freeways, Waymo announced Monday.

7 hours ago

Front-end of a Breeze Airways plane....

KTAR.com

Breeze Airways temporarily offering 35% off all round-trip flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways announced it is temporarily offering 35% off all round-trip base fares from January 15 to May 22 out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

8 hours ago

A two-panel image shows Metallica in concert and a screenshot of Desert Mountain High School's entr...

Kevin Stone

Metallica announces marching band competition winners, but Valley high school falls short

A Valley marching band didn’t win ‘em all, but “The Memory Remains” of reaching the finals of Metallica’s “For Whom the Band Tolls!” competition.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

St. Mary’s Food Bank taking in citrus donations through April