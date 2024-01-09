PHOENIX — With temperatures in Arizona just right for the citrus harvesting season, the St. Mary’s Food Bank is now accepting donations through the end of April.

Residents can drop off extra fruit from orange, grapefruit, lemon and other citrus trees at both St. Mary’s locations — in Phoenix (2831 N. 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 W. Elm Street) — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Bins will be marked and positioned outside, and anyone that needs assistance unloading donations can be helped by staff members.

The food bank will also host citrus collection events on Feb. 3 and 10 at the Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City and the Shepherd of the Hills in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia.

Valley’s backyard citrus trees are ripe for picking! 🍊🍋🍊🍋 Donate excess fruits to St. Mary’s Food Bank. Citrus donations are accepted through April 30 at Phoenix & Surprise warehouses (8 am – 4 pm, Mon-Fri). Bins are available outside; we’ll unload your donations. 🚛 pic.twitter.com/Ri6DFE6dyc — St. Mary’s Food Bank (@StMarysFoodBank) January 9, 2024

Why does St. Mary’s Food Bank collect citrus fruit?

Jerry Brown, spokesman for the food bank, told KTAR News on Tuesday that donations are a good way to make sure the food isn’t being wasted and is going to those that need it.

“About one-third of food that St. Mary’s distributes is fresh fruit and vegetables,” Brown said.

“We do that for nutritional reasons … to ensure the food is good food, not just food that fills stomachs, but keeps people healthy.”

It also keeps roof rats and critters from eating fruits that have fallen near homes, Brown said.

