Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street lower before the bell, beleaguered Boeing shares stabilize

Jan 8, 2024, 11:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street pointed lower before the opening bell Tuesday, one day after markets rebounded on easing bond yields.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both down 0.4%.

Shares of Boeing stabilized in off-hours trading after taking a big hit Monday, the first day of trading since a Boeing-made Alaska Air plane suffered an in-flight blowout late Friday over Oregon. Shares were down less than 1% after tumbling more than 8% on Tuesday.

Match Group soared more than 15% early after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Elliott Management has built a $1 billion stake in the owner of Tinder and hopes to help the company to boost its slumping stock.

The Journal also reported Tuesday that Hewlett Packard Enterprise was in talks to buy Juniper Networks for $13 billion. HPE shares tumbled more than 10% before the bell.

Earnings results are starting to trickle in, with Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth Group to be among the companies kicking off the S&P 500’s reporting season Friday for the final three months of 2023.

Growth in corporate profits could help prop up stock prices.

Before the earnings season kicks off, Wall Street will be focused on Thursday’s release of the latest inflation data for U.S. consumers. A costs cooldown has ignited hope that the Federal Reserve will soon see enough improvement to not only halt interest rate hikes, but to begin cutting them.

The Fed has already hiked its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, which grinds down on the economy and hurts prices for investments, in hopes of conquering high inflation.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.2% to 33,763.18, climbing to its highest level since March 1990 on gains in technology companies. Telecoms and high-tech company SoftBank gained 2.7% and electronics maker Omron jumped 6.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 16,190.02, regaining some ground lost in recent declines. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2% to 2,893.25.

South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.3% to 2,561.24, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia jumped 0.9% to 7,520.50.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris each fell 0.3%. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower.

U.S. benchmark crude oil jumped $1.81 to $72.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.84 to $70.77 a barrel on Monday and is down 16% over the last three months.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $1.80 to $77.92 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 144.10 Japanese yen from 144.23 yen. The euro fell to $1.0940 from $1.0949.

On Monday, Wall Street saw broad gains as easing Treasury yields relaxed pressure on the stock market. The rally was led by Big Tech stocks, the main driver of Wall Street’s big advance last year, when excitement around artificial-intelligence technology made just a handful responsible for most of the S&P 500’s returns. But they stumbled last week as markets broadly regressed.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.4% and is back within 0.7% of its record, regaining momentum after logging its first losing week in the last 10 in a slow start to the new year.

The Nasdaq composite shot 2.2% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the market with a gain of 0.6%.

United States News

Associated Press

Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Firefighters scoured the wreckage of a historic Fort Worth hotel on Tuesday as they investigated the cause of a massive explosion that shattered windows, littered the streets with debris and injured 21 people, including one critically. The Monday blast blew doors and sections of wall into the road in front […]

38 minutes ago

Andrew Scott poses for a portrait to promote the film "All of Us Strangers" on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 20...

Associated Press

Even Andrew Scott was startled by his vulnerability in ‘All of Us Strangers’

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent winter day in New York when the sun was shining, Andrew Scott rushed into a coffee shop between recording sessions for an upcoming series. “I’m scheduled tighter than a teenage pop star,” he said, beaming. The interview had been postponed once, and the location was switched at the […]

2 hours ago

File - A container ship passes tourists in Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian province on Dec. 26, ...

Associated Press

Global economy will slow for a third straight year in 2024, World Bank predicts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hobbled by high interest rates, persistent inflation, slumping trade and a diminished China, the global economy will slow for a third consecutive year in 2024. That is the picture sketched by the World Bank, which forecast Tuesday that the world economy will expand just 2.4% this year. That would be down from […]

3 hours ago

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Air...

Associated Press

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Alaska and United Airlines reported that they found loose parts in the panels — or door plugs — of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Onetime ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat to release a book, ‘The Art of Diplomacy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former diplomat and White House aide Stuart E. Eizenstat has a book out this spring on some of the country’s most consequential treaties and other international accords. Publisher Rowman & Littlefield will release “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World” on May 24. Eizenstat […]

5 hours ago

This undated image provided by GE Vernova shows two workers assembling key wind turbine components ...

Associated Press

GE spinoff to fill massive order for turbines to power Western Hemisphere’s largest wind project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A spinoff of General Electric will be building hundreds of turbines for what will be the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere, part of a massive equipment order and long-term service agreement with global renewable energy giant Pattern Energy. GE Vernova officials announced the agreement Tuesday, saying it represents the […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Stock market today: Wall Street lower before the bell, beleaguered Boeing shares stabilize